Fabrika Philly Celebrates Opening with a Preview Party

January 30, 2020

The VIP Open House to showcase Fabrika Philly.



The next addition to Fishtown’s nightlife scene is Fabrika Philly. The concept, from co-owners Lasha Kikvidze, Ylia Dzlieri, Alex Gritsyuk and Boris Khanataev, is a “restaurant and entertainment venue”.

Fabrika is a unique twist on food, drinks and entertainment, Fabrika promises to bring a modern-day cabaret to Fishtown.



Featuring Eastern Mediterranean-style cuisine and variety show-style nightly entertainment, Fabrika is a one-of-a-kind experience in Philadelphia. For more about Fabrika, visit www.fabrikaphilly.com.

Ali VanNorden and Delilah Hernandez





Katrina Connors and Candice Vanderhorst

Janet Binswanger and Megan Gray

Jaime Harlan and Stephanie Goodman





One-of-a-kind modern-day cabaret experience coming to Fishtown ft. a unique twist on food, drinks + variety show-style nightly entertainment🔜 FEB 2020 www.fabrikaphilly.com

Beth Lawrence + Nicole Morgenstern

The Industry Formula

Natalie Matkivski and Russ Berenstein

Michael & Rebecca Donahue

Reservations will be available online for dinner, served nightly from about 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. During dinner hours there will be light entertainment, like musicians. Later in the evening, you’ll buy tickets in advance or at the door to see the bigger, wilder acts.Snacks will be served during late night performances as well. (Philly Mag)

