TBT Photos: Glamsino Fundraiser for Action Wellness

Hello Philly Chit Chat readers. WOW I am really doing a bad job keep up with these posts. But I am doing a bang up job on social. I promised 3 posts a week and in the spirit of Thanksgiving I’ll be doing that, I promise. I see I have a lot of new subscribers, about a 1,000 since June. I’m sorry I haven’t been as diligent. Today I will be revisiting an event I shot in February. I did write about it, but some of the posed photos were supposed to be in Philly Mag except the mag put my column on pause after April. I’m so grateful they still have my name in the byline, so one day I will return. OK let’s check out Glamsino, an event which benefits Action Wellness and I’ve been photographing for about 7 years.

Christina Paonessa, Kimpton Hotel and Kevin Burns (Executive Director of Action Wellness)

On February 20, 2020, Action Wellness and Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia hosted Glamsino Royale: Cannes, an annual casino night that raises funds to support Action Wellness’s mission to ensure that no one faces HIV & other chronic illness alone.

Big fun to be had by everyone

Laurie and Mark Hong

Syreta Veren and Dana Cooper

Linden Alexander, Stacy Ritzen and Lori Horwedel

Big thanks to my friend AJ Mattia who brought his crew to support the evening.

Aaron Talasnik and Sheena Howard

Hadiya Gladney-Mack and Michael Gladney-Mack

Paulette Pool-Phillis and Christy Sibert

Seamus Tyler, Stella D’Oro and Jay Johnson

Molly Dooling and Rachel McQuiston

Michelle Sonsino and Matt Lewis

Anna Moore and Gashu Ayehu

The night was filled with classic casino games, Bingo Verifying Divas, sips from our generous sponsors, and bites crafted by Chef Mack at Square 1682 restaurant. Lucky guests won big ticket raffle & silent auction items, like a 2-night stay at Kimpton’s The Epic Hotel in Miami and two 2-day passes to Made In America Festival.

Alondra Anaya and Miguel Martinez-Valle

Green Screen magic

Best GLAM definitely goes to Kevin Burns. Executive Director of Action Wellness chats with a guest. It was a fun night. Everyone had such a good time raising $11,000 for a much needed service. It’s a tough year but if you have anything to give head to Action Wellness to donate. Thanks. I’ll have a column for you tomorrow as well.

