Philadelphian’s Enjoy Spring Like Temperatures Thursday

March 12, 2021 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment
It was a beautiful day, and wonderful to see so many people out and about enjoying life.
Philly Is Open, come and enjoy, safely. Wear Your Mask, nearly everyone was sporting them still.
  • Eric Gutshall and Rev. Bonnie Camarda,
  • Ellen Berman Lee
Carole Serena and Joanne Berwind,
Spotted out and about Jeff Brown, who is rumored to be running for Mayor, Mark Nicoletti, Dani Maiale Eric Gutshall, Rev. Bonnie Camarda,
David Alexander Jenkins
  • Scott Brown and AJ Mattia
  • Chef Georges Perrier
  • Sharlena N.
Sabaah Folayan (c)
  • Connor Gorman, Kim Ragone (and the crew from Dr. Bucky) and AJ Mattia at Parc, which was the spot yesterday
  • Thanks to Camille Mola for tipping off to the neon man. I had a chance to chat with him after I took this photo, and mentioned you had sent the tip a few minutes earlier. He was tickled. Turns out he’s a PCC reader too. Thanks
  • Stephen Yaeger and Frank