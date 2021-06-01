Academy of Music’s Virtual Fanfare
On May 23, 2021, guests gathered at the home of Noelle and Joshua Burg in Villanova for a Viewing
Party for the Academy of Music’s virtual Fanfare for the Future event. This event was co-hosted by
Noelle and Josh Burg and Lynsie Feinberg. Advisory Committee members, Noelle and Lynsie, brought
together a wonderful group of donors who enjoyed dinner and cocktails while mingling and listening to
the beautiful sounds of the Philadelphia Orchestra and its accompanying musicians and special guests,
including Host Whoopi Goldberg, on a large outdoor viewing screen.
Victoria Soldatovich, Kimberly Rosen, Carole Grant, Watsuki Harrington and Margaret Skawinski
Janet Guthart, Kristin Daly and Stephen Gleason