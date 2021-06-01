June 1, 2021 by HughE Dillon

On May 23, 2021, guests gathered at the home of Noelle and Joshua Burg in Villanova for a Viewing

Party for the Academy of Music’s virtual Fanfare for the Future event. This event was co-hosted by

Noelle and Josh Burg and Lynsie Feinberg. Advisory Committee members, Noelle and Lynsie, brought

together a wonderful group of donors who enjoyed dinner and cocktails while mingling and listening to

the beautiful sounds of the Philadelphia Orchestra and its accompanying musicians and special guests,

including Host Whoopi Goldberg, on a large outdoor viewing screen.

Co-hosts Noelle and Joshua Burg at their home in Villanova, PA

Catering by La Fontana Della Citta was enjoyed by Eric Allen Smith and AJ Mattia (not pictured)

Victoria Soldatovich, Kimberly Rosen, Carole Grant, Watsuki Harrington and Margaret Skawinski

Janet Guthart, Kristin Daly and Stephen Gleason

Watsuki Harrington and Timothy Lobach

Charles Oddo and Janet Guthart

