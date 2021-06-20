Photos: Juneteenth Celebration at The African American Museum

June 20, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Juneteenth was celebrated across the country Saturday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. It was also the kick-off day for Wawa’s Welcome to America event in Philadelphia happening throughout the City. I caught up with the Juneteenth Celebration at The African American Museum.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) hosted a full-day, free outdoor event. In partnership with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philadelphia, the all-day event kicked off Philadelphia’s annual July 4th festivities and marked the launch of a special series of events and activities that will honor Juneteenth and explore its connection to July 4th, entitled Freedom-Liberty:1776 – 1865. There was a steady stream of visitors waiting to get into the museum at 7th and Arch Streets with free, timed admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., courtesy of title sponsor Wawa.









As well as guests enjoying the festival like atmosphere in the adjacent parking lot where they enjoyed food, music, make and take away art as well as free samples of highlights from Wawa’s drink menu and patriotic hats and flags.

Ready.Set.Philly! was on hand to excite people to return to the office and enjoy all Philly has to offer when you’re in town. It’s a collaborative return-to-work civic initiative between the City of Philadelphia, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and a broad coalition of employers and organizations throughout the region who care deeply about Philadelphia.





Queen of everything production – Brenda Goldsmith is the person behind many of the large scale productions in our City, from July 4th events, to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, to events in the USA like the Citrus Bowl Parade, The Rose Parade, the Memorial Day Parade in our nation’s capitol. She works alongside of a great team consisting of so many people John Best and Todd Marcocci. (In my next life I want to do what they do.) (Thanks to AJ Mattia who introduced me to them all, that’s why a few years back I got to see the behind the scenes at the 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade. That was a dream come true!!)







For more information about July 4th Festivities especially what’s happening today as we lead up to July4th, visit Wawa WelcomeAmerica.com.

