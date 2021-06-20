Photos: Juneteenth Celebration at The African American Museum
Juneteenth was celebrated across the country Saturday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. It was also the kick-off day for Wawa’s Welcome to America event in Philadelphia happening throughout the City. I caught up with the Juneteenth Celebration at The African American Museum.
The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) hosted a full-day, free outdoor event. In partnership with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philadelphia, the all-day event kicked off Philadelphia’s annual July 4th festivities and marked the launch of a special series of events and activities that will honor Juneteenth and explore its connection to July 4th, entitled Freedom-Liberty:1776 – 1865. There was a steady stream of visitors waiting to get into the museum at 7th and Arch Streets with free, timed admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., courtesy of title sponsor Wawa.
As well as guests enjoying the festival like atmosphere in the adjacent parking lot where they enjoyed food, music, make and take away art as well as free samples of highlights from Wawa’s drink menu and patriotic hats and flags.
Ready.Set.Philly! was on hand to excite people to return to the office and enjoy all Philly has to offer when you’re in town. It’s a collaborative return-to-work civic initiative between the City of Philadelphia, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and a broad coalition of employers and organizations throughout the region who care deeply about Philadelphia.
For more information about July 4th Festivities especially what’s happening today as we lead up to July4th, visit Wawa WelcomeAmerica.com.