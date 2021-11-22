Oldestone Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in New Hope

November 22, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Hello readers. Hope you had a wonderful weekend. I attended opening night of the Oldstone, but am using photos provided by them. …

After 18 years as Marsha Brown’s restaurant, the Oldestone in New Hope has reopened under new ownership as a renovated bar and restaurant that pays homage to the building’s storied history. The Old Stone Church, named more than 20 years ago, when the former New Hope United Methodist Church moved to Solebury Township, is located at 15 South Main Street New Hope, PA 18938. The steak and seafood restaurant celebrates New American cuisine on its menu and salutes church history in its decor.

Dignitaries on hand to cut the ribbon on opening day.

* Lary Keller, Mayor, New Hope

* Paul Bencivengo, President/COO, Visit Bucks County

* Kyle Melander, District Director, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick

* Wendi Thomas, State Representative, 178th Legislative District

* Steven J. Santarsiero, State Senator, 10th Senatorial District

* Terry Meehan, President, Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce

* Connie Gering, New Hope, Borough President

* Michael Cummings, Chief of Police, New Hope

* Owners Wilfer Naranjo, Michael Sklar and brothers Gaspar and Vincent Ferrar

* John Madeley, General Manager, Oldestone (original GM at Marsha Brown’s)

* Executive Chef, Seth Wheeler, Oldestone

* Karl Hoffman, Bar Manager, Oldestone

For the new restaurant Oldestone, the new owners have given the property a refresh from top to bottom. The 9,000 square foot space features two floors plus a loft level. The main square bar is nearly 20 feet long that seats 24 people, and the upstairs bar is 12 feet long that seats six that was added to the loft for a special lounge – this bar was an authentic bar from Vermont that dates to the 1920s with stained glass and lights in back. The new owners added an intimate stage on the loft level as well. Other decor and vibes include 1950s art deco stylings, unique design elements including chandeliers seen in the Keanu Reeves movie John Wick 3, church-stained glass windows, original church pews and a church pulpit, the 30-foot-tall mural called Redemption, and more.







Kory Aversa, PR, Carrie Nork, Parx Casino, AJMattia and Moi

The bells in the tower still ring every hour, and after Thanksgiving the bells ring to Christmas music through New Year’s Day. They also hand out bells after Thanksgiving to every guest – which keeps a tradition from Marsha Brown.

Oldestone provides an elegant steak and seafood cuisine – along with a touch of the traditional creole dishes of the previous establishment – where patrons can enjoy fine dining and celebrate special occasions. Oldestone will also present a relaxed spot for people to order cocktails and listen to live jazz music 7 days a week. Overall, Oldestone sees itself as a small part in all that New Hope has to offer for destination dining attracting diners, foodies, neighbors, tourists and visitors from New Hope, Bucks County, the Philadelphia region, the tri-state region, East Coast and beyond.

