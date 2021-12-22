Main Line Jeweler Jeff Kellmer Pop Up
Main Line jeweler Jeff Kellmer hosted a client appreciation event at DePaul’s Table in Ardmore this past Friday. The night included free flowing cocktails and delicious modern Italian fare. Clients, family, and friends got the first look at some of the most opulent and exclusive Jeff Kellmer designs including a knock out half million dollar cocktail ring.
Carly Michaelis, Jenna Wolfson and Jackie Kalpin model Kellmer Jewelry
Lauren Strailey, Gary DeVito and Lily Strailey
Guests were not shy about trying on the diamonds and purchasing to support a charity close to Jeff’s heart, Ovarian Cancer Research Institute.
Abigail Bullard and Jamie Metzler
Besties Amanda Arroyo and Theresa Hrivnak
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Jeff Kellmer and Amy Plumstead!!