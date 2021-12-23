Main Line Jeweler Jeff Kellmer Pop Up

December 23, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Main Line jeweler Jeff Kellmer hosted a client appreciation event at DePaul’s Table in Ardmore this past Friday. The night included free flowing cocktails and delicious modern Italian fare. Clients, family, and friends got the first look at some of the most opulent and exclusive Jeff Kellmer designs including a knock out half million dollar cocktail ring.

Carly Michaelis, Jenna Wolfson and Jackie Kalpin model Kellmer Jewelry

Lauren Strailey, Gary DeVito and Lily Strailey

Guests were not shy about trying on the diamonds and purchasing to support a charity close to Jeff’s heart, Ovarian Cancer Research Institute.

Abigail Bullard and Jamie Metzler

Besties Amanda Arroyo and Theresa Hrivnak

The holidays will be over before we know it but Valentine’s day is right around the corner and there is plenty of time to create something exclusive for your loved one. Our showroom is open 6 days a week and jewelry lovers are encouraged to stop by or window shop online at www.kellmer.com, or Ig: kellmerjewelers, Fb: kellmerjewelers

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Jeff Kellmer and Amy Plumstead!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

