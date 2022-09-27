Garces Trading Company Open

September 27, 2022 by HughE Dillon

James Beard Award Winner Chef Jose Garces returned to one of his most beloved restaurant and hospitality concepts. Garces Trading Company (GTC) opened earlier this month as a collection of casual cafes that are part coffee shop, restaurant, bakery, marketplace, wine shop and corporate catering solution. The first new brick-and-mortar Garces Trading Company location debuted in Philadelphia in at Cira Centre (2929 Arch Street), just steps from 30th Street Station and situated at the gateway to the Schuylkill Yards neighborhood.

Emily Crotty, Emily Knitter, George Johnsotne and Laura Miller all of Brandywine Realty Trust

Sam McGarvey and Danielle Autieri is excited to enjoy pumpkin muffins again. It’s just something that is more special when it’s autumn.

My question of the evening was what did the guests do to usher in the fall, even if the temperatures are still summer.

Imani Harris and Maya Harris

Pat Ryan and Steven McDonald

Chelsea Logan doesn’t like pumpkin anything, but Penny Cosell is all about the pumpkins – spice, candles and she even has pumpkin towels.

Laura Swartz and Josh Moore

Mimi Wong, Marel Reulan, Malena Carey and Vince Carey

“Garces Trading Company is really special to me,” said Chef Jose Garces. “The concept is centered around an exchange of cultures that neighbors, friends, family members, coworkers and commuters can explore and connect over new dishes and flavors. Garces Trading Company is truly an outpost for foodies that incorporates discovery and connections – and I am excited to bring new life back to the GTC idea but in an all new way.”

Stephanie Perez, Alexis Hilinkski and Lily Cope all of Garces

Kory Aversa, Aversa PR greets the guests.

Kory has been busy opening up lots of fun Garces concepts, new and re visited ones. Today there’s another one… Buena Onda will open TODAY at 200 Radnor Chester Road, Suite 226 in Radnor with 2,000 square feet of space that includes 46 seats inside and six seats outside.

Cory Regs and Scott Campanella

Afew Tucker and Jennifer Lynn Robinson, who writes for The City Pulse. She covered the Philadelphia Polo Classic the other day, by picking the fashion standouts. I love a good column like that…. CHECK IT OUT HERE!!

