Lights, Cameras, Action GroundFloor Studios

November 13, 2023 by HughE Dillon

A few weeks ago I attended the grand opening of GroundFloor Studios, a state-of-the art multipurpose, 2,000-square-foot creative production studio located in the heart of Center City Philadelphia at 1315 Walnut St. The studio is set to become a go-to destination for creatives, makers, agencies, and producers seeking a versatile and accessible space to bring their creative visions to life.

GroundFloor Studios is a unique social enterprise partnership that combines the community-based youth media work of Big Picture Alliance and the industry expertise of ChatterBlast Media. In addition to a rentable space, this partnership will allow both organizations to create workforce pathways in multimedia, production and offer programs, workshops and events that empower young creatives of all ages and amplify community voices. (Photo Courtesy ChatterBlast Media)

Teri Yago-Ryan, Board Chair of Big Picture Alliance and Sharon Pinkenson, , Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office

“GroundFloor Studios is the result of what happens when collaborative, invested, caring partners work together to address issues of inequity and provide transformative workforce opportunities for all Philadelphians,” said Teri Yago-Ryan, Board Chair of Big Picture Alliance.

Mayor Jim Kenney at the grand opening event

“I see GroundFloor Studios as a place about fostering a community of creativity, providing a platform for our artists to shine, and supporting the growth of our creative industries,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “And with Big Picture Alliance and the youth who will one day be leading this city – It’s about opportunity, regardless of background or experience.”

Behind the Scenes at GroundFloor Studios: from an afternoon pizza party with Homo Hut Gear clothing is inspired by the Philadelphia Gayborhood’s favorite pizza. & PJ Santos. (Photo IG )

From promotional videos to puppet shows, plan your next production at GroundFloor Studios (Photo IG )

The space is available to rent for photography, videography, screenings, meetings, interviews, podcasts and commercial shoots.

Zeek Burse & @ Lloyd Alexander stopped in for a live session at GroundFloor Studio. The vibes were simply immaculate. (Photo IG )

“Together we can do some amazing work change the direction that the arts industry is going,” said Evan Urbania, CEO of ChatterBlast Media (with clapper). “I look forward to seeing a more just, more equitable, and more inclusive approach to the way we’re doing marketing and communications, not just for ChatterBlast, but for all of us.” For inquiries about GroundFloor Studios, rental availability, please visit GroundFloorPhilly.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

