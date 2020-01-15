Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & the Gang Chills at the Nicole Miller Manayunk Holiday Disco VIP Party!

January 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Mary Dougherty, Robert ”Kool” Bell of Kool & the Gang and his granddaughter Jurnie Bell.

As most of you know I had the Flu/Cold/WTH is this for nearly a month. There were a few parties I covered but they never made PCC because I stopped posting when I got sick in December. Over the next few weeks I will be posting them including the Best of 2019 and the Best of the Decade which I never got to. First up was this fabulous party at Mary Dougherty’s Nicole Miller Philadelphia boutique in Manayunk on December 19, 2019.













Artist Perry Milou with some of his work which was offered for sale









Head on over to Nicole Miller Philadelphia for their Semi-Annual Sale which kicks off today and ends on 1/31 INFO HERE

Have a great day. See you on Social Media all day long, and right back here tomorrow. Get your flu shot, they really work. I got sick, but my husband who got the shot, did not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

