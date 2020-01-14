January 14, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Christmas seems to finally be over, although I did notice that the Fairmount neighborhood still have their trees lit (one at the beginning of Fairmount Street at Kelly Drive and at Broad Street.) Recently I attended the last Christmas party of the season, which is always held after the new year when things settle down.

David and Pat Nogar

TV personality, Pat Nogar, Living well with Pat Nogar the hostess with the mostess celebrates the season every January with a party with friends to mark the end of a joyous season at her beautifully decorated home in Trooper, Pa.

Pat welcomes her guests to her beautifully decorated home with Christmas trees in every room.







Pat always has the most incredible spread of goodies, with her very popular Red Velvet Cake taking center stage









And before you knew it, Christmas was over. Can we start Christmas in October next year.

