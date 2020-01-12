Colin Jost Officiated A Wedding in Philly and Scarlett Johansson Was There

January 12, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Seems Philly has more than just a Tina Fey connection to Saturday Night Live. Emmy Award Winning SNL Producer, Erin Doyle who hails from the Philadelphia area and on Saturday Night she married the love of her life Sam Shechtman, who has ties to Philly as well having worked at PWC and the Sixers. Friends tell me they met in Philly as well.

A lot of SNL Folks were in attendance including Ken Tola, Co head writer SNL, cast members Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim, Michael Che and Beck Bennett; as well as actors Ben Sinclair, known for High Maintenance and popular personality Shep Rose of ‘Southern Charm’ .

I know this is super risky. But these are my friends who are getting married. 😊 and I’m happy for them. pic.twitter.com/lMuIbGVmk9 — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) January 11, 2020

Recently Shep Rose was in the news when Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright told Andy Cohen that Shep Rose was their worst wedding guest because he did social media at their wedding sharing stories and photos on his instagram in real time. Thankfully Shep hasn’t curb his insatiable need to share those special moments and last night he did just that at Erin and Sam’s wedding… (Thanks to my tipster that gave me the heads up in the middle of the night. Yes I got out of bed and put this story together at 3am.)

Shep Rose posted an Instastory about SNL fave Colin Jost officiating at Erin and Sam’s wedding at the Crystal Tea Room. Seems Colin also did a 15 minute stand up of the couple.

Erin, Colin and Shep go way back as friends. In another Andy Cohen interview, Colin revealed he and Shep bonded over surfing and became fast friends. Colin was already good friends with Erin and three friends would vacation together over the years.

Other notable guests who attended the wedding included actress Gina Gershon, comedian Peggy “Aunt Peggy” O’Leary, Joey Selden, Schuyler Sutton , Kiera Chambers and yes Scarlett Johansson was there celebrating alongside the Doyle/Chambers family. Friends tell me Scarlett was super nice, smiled the whole time, danced with Colin and interacted with guests. Guests dined on short rib, risotto, chicken stuffed with spinach and enjoyed a delicious wedding cake by Termini Brothers Bakery with vanilla icing and rainbow jimmies.

The band was Chevy Chevis Entertainment. If that sounds familiar, you might recall it was the same band who entertained at former SNL cast member Bill Murray’s son Luke Murray’s wedding to Kara Cassidy, who’s dad worked for the Sixers at the time, a time when the groom Sam Shechtman did as well. (A story I broke as well as Bill Murray skipped the Emmy’s to attend his son’s wedding.)

Or maybe Bill Murray made the suggestion to Erin directly.

Cheers to a fantastic new chapter in your lives Erin and Sam !!

In this video you can see Scarlett Johansen, Colin Yost stand up as cast mate Aidy Bryant pumps her fist in the air.

Oh one last thing, here's Erin with baby Doyle Shechtman back in November. The sheet to the left has info on the 11/16/19 show starring Harry Styles. Interesting enough, the SNL re-run on Saturday night, during the #Shechtmate wedding was indeed this same show. Coincidence? Ironically today, Philly Style Magazine hosted their wedding show at Finley Caterers Crystal Tea Room. I was impressed how quickly they turned the room around as I know the wedding didn't end til 2am.

