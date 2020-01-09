Kendal Jenner Update; Kate Winslet Films; Lilliputian Wawa To Open w/Freebies

January 9, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hi it’s Thursday, and on Thursday I like to chitchat about what’s happening around Philly. Lots, we’re a bustling City for sure. Hope your week is going well so far.

Kendall eating pizza at Sixers on 1/6 (Pix by MarioLancioni)

Kim Adams, KYW spotted Kendall at Whole Foods in Mt Laurel 1/7



After winning against Oklahoma on Monday, Bendall and friends headed to Harp & Crown’s Elbow Lane, which is a lounge in the basement which has two bowling lanes.







Is this Kate Winslet? I believe this is the director. He only came out three times to escort this women in, and to check the scrim lighting. Yesterday I headed out to Aston Pa to see if I could get a few shots of the HBO series “Mare of Easttown” filming. (I’ve written a lot about other people spotting her, Evan Peters or the film set, but I hadn’t had a chance to check it out myself. Thanks to a tipster who informed me last week I cleared my schedule to spend some time with the cast & crew. I really didn’t see a lot as they filmed inside, and around the back. The scrim, which you can see on the right side of some of the photos, was used to make the background bright as if it were constant daylight for the scene. For most of the day it was sunny, but these freak Snow Squalls would roll through every once in awhile. We don’t usually get these in Philly, as they are lake affect snow from the Great Lakes, but it was very windy yesterday so they were carried the hundreds of miles to our fair City.





Bradley Cooper celebrated his birthday at the Four Seasons Jean George, then headed to the Eagles game with a couple of friends. Unfortunately he forgot our good luck charm, daughter Lea, and we lost. The caricature is from The Palm on Broad Street.



The tiniest Wawa is opening tomorrow on 16th Street

In October 2018, I broke the story that Wawa was going to open near 16th and Chestnut Streets, and April 2019 they officially announced it – a mini Wawa, or as I like to call it a grab & go Wawa will include a walk-up window (l) where customers can pick up orders they’ve placed ahead of time via Wawa’s mobile app. The menu will still include sandwiches, and drinks so it’ll be interested to see how it handles foot traffic in such a confined space.

The hours are 6am to 10pm daily. On Friday at 8 a.m. the first 100 customers through the door will receive a T-Shirt and free coffee. Then the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m., with city officials and community leaders in attendance. Check out Wine Dive Party Pixs at PhillyVoice

