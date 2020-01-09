Kendal Jenner Update; Kate Winslet Films; Lilliputian Wawa To Open w/Freebies

Pinefish – This seafood specialist offers a raw bar, lobsters, steaks, happy-hour oysters & a full bar. 1138 Pine St.
Maria Quattrone Real Estate Experts
RE/MAX @ HOME
Maria Quattrone Real Estate Experts
2054 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Email:mquattrone@liveloveathome.com
Office: 215.607.3535
www.liveloveathome.com
Freeman Interiors (215) 772-9406
Freeman Interiorsis an award winning Interior Design firm that emphasizes quality & detail in all phases of design from space planning, to design-build and accessories. This full service design firm will take you from “concept” to “completion”. Residential, Hospitality & the Corporate Industry are their clients. #freeman_interiors
1520 Spruce Street • Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hi it’s Thursday, and on Thursday I like to chitchat about what’s happening around Philly. Lots, we’re a bustling City for sure. Hope your week is going well so far.
After winning against Oklahoma on Monday, Bendall and friends headed to Harp & Crown’s Elbow Lane, which is a lounge in the basement which has two bowling lanes.
In October 2018, I broke the story that Wawa was going to open near 16th and Chestnut Streets, and April 2019 they officially announced it – a mini Wawa, or as I like to call it a grab & go Wawa will include a walk-up window (l) where customers can pick up orders they’ve placed ahead of time via Wawa’s mobile app. The menu will still include sandwiches, and drinks so it’ll be interested to see how it handles foot traffic in such a confined space.
The hours are 6am to 10pm daily. On Friday at 8 a.m. the first 100 customers through the door will receive a T-Shirt and free coffee. Then the official ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m., with city officials and community leaders in attendance. Check out Wine Dive Party Pixs at PhillyVoice
3611 WALNUT STREET PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104 (267) 805-8585
Parx Casino Near Philadelphia
Parx Casino and Racing is a thoroughbred horse racing venue with the largest casino gaming complex in Pennsylvania, and entertainment center. 3001 St Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
Richard Sandoval’s Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton
Our kitchen features Latin inspired notes that enhance the tastes of an eclectic menu, while a stunning atmosphere encourages guest-to-guest connections over shareable plates and carefully crafted cocktails.
10 Avenue of the Arts | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102 | 215.523.8200