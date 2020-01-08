Did You Know City Hall Hosts Inaugural Parties During the Day
Monday morning the Mayor was sworn in for his second term as Mayor of Philadelphia. He was joined by City Council members, judges, the City Commissioner, the Sheriff, and the Register of Wills who were also installed at this ceremony.
At night there’s usually a party, but this year Mayor Kenney did something special, the Mayor held a free ticketed concert, hosted by Patty Jackson and Jerry Blavat, as a thank you to Philadelphia residents and supporters of his administration at The Met, 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA. I didn’t attend either of these events as you know I am still recovering from the Flu and it would have been more difficult for me to capture the photos I wanted for my March Philly Mag column.
I had a feeling there would be City Council parties at City Hall, which usually happens the day of the swearing in, and I was right. These shots are so much easier to get, as I can pose folks and they’re not going to be rushing to get the best seats for the “show”. I’ve saved about a dozen photos for my March Philly Mag column.
Council Member Helen Gym and Mayor Jim Kenney