Open Call For Entertainers for Center City Parks This Year

January 7, 2020 by HughE Dillon

PHILADELPHIA (January 7, 2020): The Center City District seeks to commission local musicians, DJs and crafters to participate in various public programs at Dilworth Park and Sister Cities Park throughout 2020. Applications will be accepted until January 31 at 3 p.m.

Potential opportunities include:

Summer:

– PNC presents Live @ Lunch (Dilworth Park, Wednesdays & Thursdays, Noon-1:30 p.m.)

o Small bands or solo performers, preferably jazz, R&B and singer-songwriter genres

– SIPS (Dilworth Park, Wednesdays, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.)

o DJs

– Friday Night Live (Dilworth Park, Fridays, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.)

o Small bands, rock genre

– Live in Sister Cities Park (Sister Cities Park, Thursdays, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.)

o 1-3 piece musical acts, singer-songwriter genre

– Fine Art and Craft Fair (Dilworth Park, dates & times vary)

o Crafters, artists, food/beverage purveyors, etc.

Fall:

– Rhythm & Brews (Dilworth Park, Wednesdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.)

o Small bands or solo performers, blues genre

– PNC presents Live @ Lunch (Dilworth Park, Wednesdays & Thursdays, Noon-1:30 p.m.)

o Small bands or solo performers, preferably jazz, R&B and singer-songwriter genres

– Made in Philadelphia Fall Market (Dilworth Park, dates & times vary)

o Crafters, artists, food/beverage purveyors, etc.

– Octoberfest (Dilworth Park, dates & times vary)

o Small bands and DJs, various genres

Winter:

– Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market (Dilworth Park, dates & times vary)

o Crafters, artists, food/beverage purveyors, etc.

Interested applicants 21 and older should visit centercityphila.org/rfp-opportunities to find the application and event descriptions. Compensation will be discussed individually.

For more information, visit centercityphila.org/rfp-opportunities. Events are weather permitting and subject to change. Dilworth Park is located at 1 S. 15th St., on the west side of City Hall. Sister Cities Park is located at 210 N 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

