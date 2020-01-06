Photos: Stove and Tap Opens in Malvern; The food was delicious!!

January 6, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Stove and Tap Opens in Malvern, the new restaurant at 245 Lancaster Ave. in Malvern, Chester County, opened its doors on Thursday, Dec. 19. Stove & Tap Malvern from Stove and Co. Restaurant Group, which also owns The Bercy in Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton, has been a work-in-progress since August 2018. The restaurant was set to open earlier this year, but then a paving truck lost its brakes in the parking lot and rolled through the new location’s front wall.

Justin Weathers, of Ardmore and is Stove & Tap partner, Richard Fell, Director of Operations of Stove & Tap and Chef Joe Monnich, Stove & Tap partner

Nadia Bosket and Charisse McGill

Sarah Ross,, Melissa Giggs and Allison Doyle

Michael Geoghegan and Katherine Nails









The new Stove & Tap in Malvern is a sprawling 7,500-square-foot space. There are 50 state flags on the walls picked up at various vintage shops.

Single Scenesters Melissa Leonard and perpetually happy Bob Kelly, Fox 29









The Stove and Tap “Tappy Hour” runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The wings were so amazing, they’d be worth the trip from Center City just to enjoy, but get the Brisket Mac N’ Cheese and you’ll keep going back. I asked Justin if there was a Stove & Tap in Philly’s future and unfortunately there’s not. If you want the Mac N Cheese you’ll have to go out to Malvern Stove & Tap, dang, harsh.

