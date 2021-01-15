Sneak Peek at Live! Casino Hotel Opening 2/11/21

January 15, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Yesterday was Media Day at the long anticipated Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.

Live! Casino Philadelphia, the $600 million project, provided an exclusive media sneak preview of Philadelphia’s premier gaming and entertainment destination will open Tuesday January 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with a series of reservation-only preview days for Live! Rewards Club members. Following the preview days and pending approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Live! Casino Philadelphia will open to the general public on Thursday Feb. 11 at 8:00 p.m.

“We are beyond excited to go Live! in Philadelphia and bring this world-class gaming and entertainment destination to the heart of the Stadium District,” said Joe Billhimer (c), Executive Vice President, Cordish Gaming Group. “What we have created here is unrivaled anywhere in the country. Sports fans, foodies, gaming enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a night of fun and excitement only has to make one stop to experience it all.”









I’m feeling those chandeliers. Nice touch.

At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, we have taken enhanced health and safety measures—for you, our other Guests, and our Team Members. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. One of the coolest safety protocols they have is when a customer sits at a slot machine, automatically the machine on their left and right shuts off. Now that’s safe.









Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs, and I like it. I hate when I have to ask somewhere where something is. These escalators go to the 2nd floor event space where there is a six-room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests. It will be ready by the time the casino opens in February. I hope to shoot a lot of events there in the future.

State-of-the-art, industry-leading FanDuel® Sportsbook with lots of TV’s to watch your favorite games.

The hotel lobby of the luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel. To the right is the entrance to the Prime Rib restaurant. You can also enter it through the casino floor. First let’s go upstairs.





Where you will pass this incredible art work, in fact Live!! has filled their casino with beautiful works of art, most inspired by Philadelphia. This piece is made of a tiny square boxes, each with inspirational sayings like 2020, Positive Energy Always Causes Elevation, Your Fear is Full of Shit, Dead Fish Go With The Flow, Be, Family Over Everything, Nothing to Prove, Everything to Improve; it’s just spectacular and my favorite No One Can Handle A Leo. Then the middle of the art work features photos of Philly buildings, which help to make up the photo of City Hall. Pretty incredible. My tour people didn’t know who the artist was, but I will find out the artist for us.



Now riddle me this, I know why there’s not a 13th floor, but where is the 14th floor?

The penthouse rooms are spectacular, with unique views of South Philly, the sports complex and the City skyline, on a clear day you really can see forever as there are no other buildings blocking your view.

Seriously this is the coolest thing, a table divider made of chopsticks.







Dining and entertainment at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Sports & Social Philly – The venue will feature a FanDuel Sportsbook and Lounge retail location and state-of-the-art AV system, including a giant 52-foot LED display and 24 televisions for ultimate sports viewing. An American Grill menu with game day favorites, including a short rib cheese steak, local beers, and specialty cocktails.

– The venue will feature a retail location and state-of-the-art AV system, including a giant 52-foot LED display and 24 televisions for ultimate sports viewing. An American Grill menu with game day favorites, including a short rib cheese steak, local beers, and specialty cocktails. Luk Fu – Authentic flavors of Southeast Asia, a private dining room and private Karaoke rooms. (photos above)

– Authentic flavors of Southeast Asia, a private dining room and private Karaoke rooms. (photos above) 10 th Street Market – A food hall inspired by the great food markets in Philadelphia where guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, as well as a bar open 24/7.

– A food hall inspired by the great food markets in Philadelphia where guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, as well as a bar open 24/7. Lorenzo and Sons Pizza – A South Philadelphia staple since 1970 and one of the 101 best pizzas in America as rated by The Daily Meal.

– A South Philadelphia staple since 1970 and one of the 101 best pizzas in America as rated by The Daily Meal. Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen – A traditional noodle bar featuring classic noodles and dim sum selections.

– A traditional noodle bar featuring classic noodles and dim sum selections. Termini Brothers Bakery – A South Philadelphia bakery serving cannolis, cookies and more for nearly a century.

– A South Philadelphia bakery serving cannolis, cookies and more for nearly a century. Two new venues from Emmy award-winning Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri (The Mayor of Flavortown!!) – Guy’s Burger Join and Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint.

The Prime Rib – The top Zagat-rated steakhouse previously located in Center City Philadelphia for more than 20 years now has a new home complete with a piano to entertain as you dine.







Although the whole restaurant vibe is very VIP, behind this blue curtain, will be the VIP VIP. Think a Bendall (Kendall & Ben Simmons) reunion happening in the future here, hopefully.

