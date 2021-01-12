Stay: Ocean Resorts Casino

January 12, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Good morning. Thanks for bearing with me as I missed a few days of posting. I wish you all well, and appreciate you being a part of my day, and thank you for being subscribers. Those of you who follow me on Social Media know I went to Ocean Resorts Casino over the Christmas holiday. I felt it was safe, our plans were to just hang out in the hotel room with its magnificent views of the ocean, as every room has a view of the water, whether it’s the bay or ocean.

I specifically asked for a high floor, ocean view and I was not disappointed. It was so relaxing. We were on the 40th floor, facing Brigantine. I would say that the dozen or so times I have stayed here, whether it was Ocean AC or formerly known as Revel, I always stayed on this side. In fact I stayed in this room a day before Super Storm Sandy’s full force hit the area, and witness the North End of the boardwalk get destroyed. AC did a great job at restoring the boardwalk as well as the North End of AC, with new residences. They still have a ways to go, but it’s a start.

BTW this is the view looking south, which you would see if you stayed in one of the rooms on that side of the hotel, or lucky us, in the elevator lobby. Yes they have windows in the elevator lobby. In fact Ocean AC even has windows in their casino. I love to go there as I never feel lost inside, as there is always a window nearby which gives me a sense of openness as well as direction.

At the east end of Ocean AC are massive escaltors which connect several floors of the hotel/casino including the hotel floor, casino floor, restaurant and shopping floors, event space floor and the boardwalk entrance. It’s a site to behold and my favorite spot, but don’t look down. And for those afraid of heights, they have elevators as well.

When Mike and I arrived at Ocean AC, we noticed all the Covid19 Safety Measures in place, and although we both already had it, we were glad to see they took it very seriously. Also was glad that all guests had masks all at all times, everywhere. Check in can be in person, or via a touchless system. The desk clerks were great, as was all the staff throughout the building. It was a joy to be there. My plan was to spend 3 days and two nights at Ocean AC and not leave the property, it’s exactly what we did.

Most of the time we spent in our rooms, looking out the window and catching up on reading, actual magazines and books, not the internet. We also visited the fish tank in the hotel lobby. There are seats surrounding it, and its extra zen as it’s raised a few steps above the floor.









We also spent a good amount of time eating, and were not disappointed. Every place we ate at in OCEAN AC was delicious. For dinner the first night we ate at Zhen Bang, a Chinese delight. The decor was pretty as well, very bamboo, clean and cozy. It was a little difficult to find, but just follow the Wahlburger signs, as it’s across the hall. Christmas morning we headed to Café 500, but it’s only open to 1PM, so don’t plan a late brunch. They were nice and let us sit at 12:55pm. dinner we enjoyed a delicious dinner at American Cut Steakhouse Mike also ate at Distrito as well. I was happy he was happy, so I could play a little Willie Wonka, my favorite slot machine.

Ocean AC has shops as well

We had such a good time catching up on reading, enjoying the view and just relaxing. This shot was on Christmas eve, during a Nor’Easter. It was the most fantastic experience watching it from the safety of our room. I can’t recommend Ocean AC enough for a getaway. It was safe, relaxing, delicious and we even went out to the sky garden, where they have fire pits and a great view of the Atlantic Ocean. Originally I was going to book the hotel via HotelTonight (my favorite site for last minute hotel stays), as I saw a rate of $88, but since I wanted a specific room I booked through the hotel website at $119 (it’s the off season). After writing to request about the specific room, Ocean AC recognized me as a previous media partner and comp’d my stay. Thank you so much. It was just what I needed, and what Mike realized he needed. We can’t wait to go back, to this view and the great hospitality extended to guests at Ocean Casino Resort.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

