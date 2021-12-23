DVLF TOY 2021 with Ray & Miguel

December 23, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Earlier this month I attended the Delaware Valley Legacy Fund (DVLF) TOY 2021, it’s an annual holiday fundraising event to benefit DVLF. Guestsbuy tickets to attend, and bring an unwrapped toy for the children who will spend the holidays in the hospital. This years event was hosted by merriest of couples Miguel Martinez-Valle and Raymond Smeriglio with the very entertaining Varla Jean Merman who kept us in stitches for her entire set, including the very brave Ric Harris, President & General Manager, NBC10/Telemundo who didn’t cover his eyes or ears once,

even though I may have with Varla’s real take on LGBTQ life, hook ups and relationships especially in Covid times…. She is a must see in any season.

The event also featured a hearty brunch buffet, open bar and a silent auction to raise additional funds.

TOY is DVLF’s annual fundraising event that edifies the organization’s ability to provide for the emerging needs of the LGBTQ+ community in the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley metropolitan area.At TOY, DVLF will deliver annual grant recipients with grant checks. Additionally, because DVLF was not able to provide an in-person event at the time, they will also honor annual HEROES award recipients who have contributed to activism and growth within the Philadelphia LGBTQ+ community.

