Delco Veterans Memorial Ice Skating Rink Grand Opening

December 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Last week I went to the very last Christmas Tree lighting in the area, and the very first ice skating rink in Delco. To say the residents were excited would be an understatement, and I don’t blame them. What a beautiful setting, with a warming tent, skate rentals, fire pits, food, and bathrooms. Let’s see what the press release has to say…

Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink opens Skating Village in Delaware County with a whole host of holiday happenings

Hit the ice at the brand new Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink in Delaware County. Lace up those skates and celebrate the holiday season for family-friendly fun, plus mark your calendar for winter fun for January and February. Flight on Ice presents the new winter-long attraction, including a full-size “real” ice rink and three heated tents, and wintery decor. There will be live entertainment, themed skate evenings, movie nights, and more all winter, with special holiday events in December. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local veterans in partnership with the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association.

Inside the DiFabio’s Party Tent, there are classic cuisine options, from hot cocoa to snacks, entrees, such as kid-friendly chili and chicken tenders, and more. The party tent is perfect for casual events with families to gather on picnic tables.

Visit Delco hospitality tent for a warm, intimate ski lodge feel. Snuggle up in one of the white andornack chairs for fun and games, holiday decor, Christmas trees, all lit with beautiful bistro lights. The Flight on Ice Rink-side deck is complete with firepits, smores kits, and a stage where entertainers liven up the night. The outdoor jumbotron screen has rotating favorites, from the Eagles games to holiday movie marathons.

ABOUT THE RINK IN DELCOFlight on Ice is gliding into Delaware County with a giant outdoor ice skating rink and winter village that will pop-up in Edgmont, PA. Four Philadelphia region business partners and friends are bringing a festive winter village to Delaware County, in an area next to Bonefish Grill, at 4889 West Chester Pike. Flight on Ice will bring with it ice skating, festive lighting and decor, light dining, hot cocoa, special events and lots of outdoor fun. This brand-new, full-sized ice rink will debut just in time for the holiday season, and it will run through at least February of 2022.

In the meantime, season passes are now on sale for $99.99 and family four session passes are on sale for $39.99. For season passes, four session passes and more information, visit www.flightonice.com. Flight on Ice presents the Veterans Memorial Rink with a portion of proceeds to benefit and support local veterans. For more about Delaware County Veterans War Memorial, visit www.delcoveteransmemorial.org.

There are events happening weekly, but here are a few running up to Christmas on Saturday

Dec. 21

5 p.m. Future Star’s are back with Valerie West playing acoustic. Also, Bring the kids to meet Santa, and get their portraits taken with him. Laugh along to all your favorite holiday movies, including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie night playing in the hospitality tent. Skate the afternoon away, then laugh the night away.

Dec. 22

Starting at 5 p.m., The Night at the North Pole will be unforgettable fun for the whole family. Meet Olaf, elves and friends by the rink. Then, hit the ice for the silent headphone skate, where you can enjoy the sounds of 3 DJs + 3 Formats + Special Headphones with 3 Channels to choose from. The whole family can skate to the beat of their own drummer. To round out an incredible evening, stay to watch as Santa arrives on a fire engine, bringing cheer to all, courtesy Edgmont Fire Company.

December 23 5- 9 p.m. Santa Skate & Ugly Sweater Party w/ DJ Jay Roy

Tired of the running of the Santas? Dress up in your Christmas gear and come to the Santa Skate to glide along dressed as Old Man Nick himself. Go all in with drink specials and fun party games in the hospitality tent.

Costumed participants will be entered to win tickets to the upcoming Jan. 21st 98 Degrees concert, brought to you by Flight on Ice, at The Drexelbrook Events Center in Drexel Hill.

Dec. 24

11am Skate away the Christmas eve jitters and spend time with the family at the Candy Cane Skate. Holiday music will play nonstop, and each skater will get a complimentary candy cane and giveaways. Meanwhile, watch the Live Santa Tracker on the jumbotron in the heated hospitality tent.

Dec. 25

Movies starting at 6 p.m. The perfect solution for what to do after all the presents and holiday brunch are done and the doldrums kick in. Join us for a holiday movie marathon to watch your favorite movies in the hospitality tent, and warm up with hot cocoa and popcorn. Hit the ice for the special midnight skate.

Dec. 26

12- 5 p.m., Go Birds! Come hang out for the Eagles Tailgate Party and watch the game on the Jumbotron outside the rink. Cheer on our favorite team and take breaks on the ice for skating fun. Also, Mike Barclay will be on hand playing all your favorite acoustic jams for a special Sunday Funday live performance.

Dec. 27

Starting at 5 p.m., The Frozen Sisters will be on hand to sing and dance and we will have their movies on the big screen. There will be great “movie night” food offerings and an opportunity to savor photo memories as your kids can meet and greet with their favorite ice princesses.

Dec. 29

5 p.m. Silent Headphone Skate hit the ice for the silent headphone skate, where you can enjoy the sounds of 3 DJs + 3 Formats + Special Headphones with 3 Channels to choose from.

Dec. 31

11am – 5pm – Family Countdown Skates

Our characters on ice skate sessions will have your children immersed in a world of wonder on the ice with all of their favorite fairy tale and superhero characters. There will be ball drops on the big screen, video countdown, mocktail toast & party favors

5pm – 10pm – NYE Party Skate

Older children and adults can skate 2021 away while listening to some great tunes by your hosts from Schaffer Sound DJs. There will be glow sticks, great food and drink from DiFabios, party favors and a ball drop on the giant TV screen every hour.

Jan. 2

12- 5 p.m., Go Birds! Come hang out for the Eagles Tailgate Party and watch the game on the Jumbotron outside the rink. Cheer on our favorite team and take breaks on the ice for skating fun. Also, Future Stars will showcase the live sounds of local Patrick Campbell, back for a second week in a row.

For more information, visit www.flightonice.com. https://www.flightonice.com/locations/newtown-square/

Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink is located at 4901 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073.

Hours are weather dependent. Follow #FOIWeather on twitter for up to the minute weather updates.

Head to CBSPhilly for more photos from opening night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

