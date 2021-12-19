The Rounds, Dr Oz Spotted, Mandarin Duck, Kids Get Vaccinated at the Zoo

December 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Earlier this week I had a moment to go to Pennypack Park in NE Philly to check out the Mandarin Duck which has called the creek home for a few weeks. You can find him, and his girlfriend swimming near the dam not too far from the environmental center.

6 days til Christmas. Social Season 2021 has ended. I was so busy this fall. Thanks to Kory Aversa who hired me at least twice a week, sometimes twice a day to photograph his client events. Thanks to other PR companies like Cashman & Assoc., Philly PR Girl, Punch Media, En Route for the multiple events as well.

Very thankful for CBSPhilly, Metro Philly, Philadelphia Tribune, Mainline Today, Philly Style for our media partnership. Thank you Philly Mag for leaving my name on the masthead, I hope that column goes live this year. I sure miss it. In 2021 I will be adding another outlet, but am not able to say what it is yet.

Earlier this week @DrOz stopped by the Snider's Main Line home for a fundraiser. Oz is running for the seat soon to be vacated by Sen Toomey.

A new Philly-based startup is making sustainability a forefront idea in every household. The Rounds is a no-waste delivery service that refills your staple home goods — from pantry items to cleaning and paper products — on a recurring basis for a low cost. The team was out in Rittenhouse Square on Friday handing out gift cards to use their service, from $5 off to $500 off. Head over to Philly Mag for a great interview with the founders.



The Globy Awards is the leading distinguished occasion where outstanding individual accomplishments

with international implications are recognize in six categories.







Left – The GIANT Company opened its fourth GIANT Heirloom Market™ in Philadelphia’s Fashion District, capping off a tremendous year of growth in the city for 2021. The grand opening event included a ribbon-cutting and remarks by The GIANT Company President Nicholas Bertram, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Councilman Mark Squilla.

The store, located at 801 Market Street, is accessible from inside the mall as well as Market Street, and features local produce, a large plant-based department, a self-serve tap wall with more than 30 selections, a Starbucks, and a Hissho sushi bar.

Right – The GIANT Company and Please Touch Museum (PTM) officially opened Food & Family, the fully reimagined and much beloved Market exhibit in Philadelphia’s iconic children’s museum. Inspired by The GIANT

Company’s For Today’s Table® brand platform, Food & Family celebrates families gathering

around the table to enjoy a meal and connect in meaningful ways. This $1.2 million

investment by The GIANT Company not only transforms the 3,650 sq. foot exhibit itself, but it

expands the learning opportunities in the space, allowing families visiting PTM to explore

where food comes from, how to prepare and share food, and how food connects people and

communities.

Another Philly Mural’s days are numbered. In early 2016 Powers’ created, Philadelphia, in Old City. There are tons of great Philly references woven into this piece, encompassing everything from art to food to music. Philadelphia became an instant classic on an iconic commercial corridor. Seems a building is to be built in the parking lot adjacent to the 2nd Street mural in Old City. Construction fences have been installed, but the mural is still intact.

Joan Myers Brown, the founder of Philadanco and Ivory Allison, President, Board of Directors at ‘Fast Forward… To The Future’ at the Kimmel Cultural Campus Friday December 10

Philadanco celebrated it’s illustrious 50-year history Friday night. “Fast forward (0 to 90 in 50+1 years)” included an opening night affair at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Kimmel Center. Check out more of the story and photos



Another Center City Wawa closes. This one at 13th and Chestnut, in Midtown Village. There was definitely an over use issue with this one, which is located a block away from another one which closed last year at Broad & Walnut Streets. The next closest ones are at 12th and Market Streets and the mini one at 33 S 16th Street.

Who knew Peacocks can fly. I spotted this one high in a tree at the Philly Zoo earlier this week when I attended the Philadelphia Zoo Hosts Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic and Community Event at LumiNature sponsored by Independence Blue Cross Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Zoo .















Thanks to Boston Market and Christie Mandia, VP Marketing, for advertising with PCC, and having me photograph their activation and store openings this year!! Have you ordered you holiday meal yet, there is still time!!

