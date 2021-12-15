The Rounds at Rittenhouse Giving Gift Cards for the Holiday

December 15, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia’s zero-waste delivery and refill service, The Rounds, that refills your favorite home goods on a weekly basis – from pantry products, cleaning supplies, pet goods, baby needs and more – for just $6/month recently launched their first ever gift card program, giving eco-conscious shoppers the opportunity to give the gift of sustainable living.

To celebrate their new gifting program, The Rounds is giving away an unlimited amount of mystery gift cards – valued between $5.00 and $500.00 – in Rittenhouse Square this holiday season on Friday, December 17th from 1:30pm – 3:30pm.

As a bonus, the first 50 people to meet The Rounds in Rittenhouse Square Park day-of will also receive the opportunity to choose one (1) item from The Rounds’ secret swag bag – earning the chance to score complimentary merchandise and/or The Rounds’ signature sustainable staple goods, including Philadelphia’s favorite Righteous Felon OG Hickory Beef Jerky, Bean 2 Bean Coffee, Jeffy’s Jam and more.

You can find The Rounds team “making the rounds” around the park on their signature delivery bikes, decked out as sleighs for the holidays for one-day-only.

The Rounds’ team will be onsite for photo opportunities & interviews, alongside Philadelphia’s favorite trashman, Terrill Haigler (@_yafavtrashman) will also be joining the team and going live on social from the event.

To learn more, follow The Rounds on social at @therounds.co or visit their website at www.therounds.co.

