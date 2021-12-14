Christmas Eateries to Get You In The Spirit

December 14, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Bah Humbug, there are 12 days left before Christmas and you might have been busying yourself to get it all done before the big day, and like me, you might not be in the ho ho spirit yet. I’ve been busy shooting, and telling my readers about so many great hot spots to go this season, but just this week I am easing into the holiday spirit. One visit to the Christmas Pop-up at Craftsman Row Saloon should do it. They’ve really done a great job on decorating, and if you’re a regular like moi, you can appreciate all they done.





Now where is that Elf on the Shelf? It’s going to take me awhile to find it cause I’m too busy eating the new Christmas Dinner burger (they have Beyond burgers too), and washing it down with a giant Ugly Milkshake. Check out their menu for all the holiday fare.





I love the seasonal decor at Uptown Beer Garden, they really got it!! Philly, welcome to U-Ville! Uptown Beer Garden has transformed into a whimsical holiday wonderland for the first-time ever! This is officially Philadelphia’s largest ever Christmas Pop-up Bar and features indoor space inside the giant heated tent and every table has it’s own decorated Christmas Tree, plus a U-Ville lane and village.

Evil Genius lit a 20 foot tree inside their popular drinking spot. Outside, the Evil Genius Beer Garden was transformed into a little winter wonderland, where guests enjoy beer, hot cider, hot wine while picking out your Christmas Tree from Front Street Trees. Open everyday, plus Christmas Eve 12:00pm to 6:00pm, but closed Christmas Day so their employees can enjoy the day with their family and friends.

I experienced the Igloos at Figo Ristorante last week. Unlike other Igloos of last year, this Igloo was thinking about dining in comfort as they are spacious, heated and taller. No more ducking, or squeezing between the wall and the table to get comfortable. They’re also sound proof, we could really hear ourselves chit chat. They can be booked through the website and open table. Each Igloo can seat eight people, and comes with a fire pit, carpet, lite decor, protective barrier from the cold and winter wind, and enchanting views of the stars, night skies and the Northern Liberties Christmas Tree. Definitely order the bruschetta, you’ll thank me.



At Harper’s Garden the Greenhouses are back and all decorated for those December holiday nights under the stars – with a dazzling new chef, menu and drinks! Colder weather is coming, and Harper’s Garden is warming things up with an enticing new culinary program, enhanced ambiance, and an expertly curated seasonal cocktail and mocktail menu. 31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Mainline’s hottest 2021 addition, Lola’s Garden has embraced the cold months with flavorful fare, warm drinks, and a heated, outdoor enclosure of their stunning trellis. Open 7-days a week for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Lunch is served Monday thru Friday from Noon – 3 PM. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM – 3 PM. Reservations and private party inquiries for Lola’s Garden are available through the website. For more information Lola’s Garden Ardmore, and/or call 484-412-8011

One of my favorite spots in Philly this past summer to dine was Juno 1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. NOW my favorite Mexican spot has greenhouses for our dining pleasure. With the new enclosure Juno will offer 120 seats, with an additional 18 in their greenhouses. Tables are available for 1 to 14 guests (hello friendsgiving). Each greenhouse offers a private dining experience for up to 6 guests. There are no additional costs associated with booking a greenhouse, but given the limited quantity, reservations are strongly encouraged. Consider making your reservation early to take advantage of Juno’s 4 PM – 6 PM happy hour, featuring a delectable food menu, beer, wine, and cocktail selection for $5 each. Traditional tables and greenhouse reservations can be made by visiting junophilly.com or using the resy app. Walk-ins are welcome, space permitting.

Tried and true The Olde Bar in Old City is one of the most decorated and unique restaurant experiences in Philly for the holidays. The library nooks dining rooms have been given a festive make-over! The Olde Bar, located at the former home of Philadelphia’s iconic Bookbinder’s Restaurant (I have stories, having worked for the Bookbinder family), is a celebrated space that once housed one of Philadelphia’s most famous seafood restaurants. The dining room currently is a library-inspired dining room that pays homage to the Bookbinder family. Patrons are invited to enjoy The Olde Bar’s favorite seafood and signature dishes while dining in the comfort of their own beautifully decorated, intimate library nook. The decorated library nooks are available for reservation by calling or booking through Open Table. Happy Holidays and Bon Appetite!! Thanks

