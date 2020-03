March 18, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott Philly Fashion Week was a successful smash last month at the Fashion District on East Market last month. I stopped by on Saturday to check out “Lov’n My Curves” to grabbed a few photos fro CBSPhilly, Philly Tribune and Philly Mag. So bummed my photos won’t be in the May issue because of this nightmare we are currently living. So I am going to run the photos here as well as a few others.









Vakeycha Rogers, Marquita Williams and Nicole Connell









Bjørn Liverpool and Luis Burgos

Shan Major, Venus Mullens and Malcolm Musgrove

Jordyn Brown and Meghan Burns

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tanya Glasco









Jermaine Brantley and Staci Grosz

Brittany Holiday and Alex Peay

Briana Brooks and Yvonne Brooks

Sheryl Lee Ralph debuting her new DIVA clothing line at Philly Fashion Week. It was just announced that Mrs. Vincent Hughes will be seen in a new TV series this fall. (Source)

