Easter In Philly 2020 – Here’s What Some of Our Neighbors Were Doing

April 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Since I started self isolating 3/13 I never saw or experienced the City shutting down. Yesterday I headed out to see what the new reality was like.

As I waited at the red light near my house, on Kelly Drive, I saw hope, a young man wearing a mask. Maybe people were getting the message, all people are affected by the coronavirus, Covid19 – The Beast.

I was surprised that some older people weren’t wearing masks, like this women jogging by the Rocky Steps.

Rocky is still a draw

Social Distancing happening on the Rocky Steps







You probably know this, but in case you don’t you can click on the photos to make them bigger.















Note the motorcycle on the right is on the wrong side of the street





Oh my as lovely as it seems I would not be lying near the tulips that closely.

These lovely ladies are exercising in Fairmount Park





It was a beautiful day. All in all people were for the most part practicing social distancing, and/or wearing masks. I’m glad to be able to report this to you all, and I can’t thank you enough for all your support, messages, prayers, cards and a special thanks to Wanda in Lancaster for my new masks she created. I love them. See you back here on Wednesday. I’ve decided to post on Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s on the blog for now. And on social media every day. Thanks!! Have a safe day. BTW Check out more photos at CBSPhilly. I probably put the best photos there.

