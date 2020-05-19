Radnor Races: A Decade of Fashion

May 19, 2020 by HughE Dillon

This past Saturday would have been the 90th Annual Radnor Hunt Races, but no surprise in these uncertain times the event has been postponed until next year on May 15, 2021. The Radnor Races have always been one of my favorite outdoor events, rain or shine, and I’ve been photographing if for the past decade. One constant attraction at the fundraiser is the fashion, very preppy, clean and colorful. Funds raised by the 25,000 attendees benefit the clean water and open space programs of the Brandywine Conservancy in Chadds Ford, PA. I’ve been covering the event for nearly a decade now, and the fashions haven’t changed much.

Guests at the Radnor Hunt Races celebrated its 84th Anniversary, in Chester County on May 17, 2014. (HughE Dillon/Philly.com)

Guests at the Radnor Hunt Races celebrated its 88th Anniversary, in Chester County May 2018.

Alessandra Nicolas, Chris Glover, Heather Cox, Debbie-Jaye Morgan and Jeff Grant on May 16, 2015

2017

2015

2018

Guests at the Radnor Hunt Races celebrated its 84th Anniversary, in Chester County on May 17, 2014. (HughE Dillon/Philly.com)

Miabi Brown, Ken Johnson and Erica Johnson (no relation) at the Radnor Hunt Races celebrated its 84th Anniversary, in Chester County on May 17, 2014.

Gretchen and Robert Groebel on May 19, 2018

Max Rotondo, Jennifer Lynn Robinson and Walter Robinson 2018

2017

Kate Frick, Amy Frick and Tony Frick 2017

5/19/2018

Lesley Brown (won first place for best hat), Joanne Belmont, Dr. Donald Rosato, Frank Marcucci Jr., Irene Lane, Gabrielle Aruta, Rick Davis and Teresa Gregory.











Brandon Morrison, Stacey Kracher and Raffaellina Buonincontri Merlino. See you next year Radnor Hunt Races!!

