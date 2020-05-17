Sunday Stories: Shipp Surprise, Mad River Closes, Chick Fil A Pivots

May 17, 2020 by HughE Dillon

COVID19 Day ten thousand, at least it feels that way when it’s cloudy, 68F, and nearly Memorial Day. OH AND of course socially distancing for so long. Sure I go out. I go to the beach more than I normally would in the month of May, but I’ve never had so much time on my hands, and have been so depressed as well. I’m sure we are all in the same boat, wondering when it is safe to hug again. But here’s some good news….

NBC10’s weather gal Brittney Shipp, was surprised with a baby shower spearheaded by her bff, and co-worker, NBC10’s Jacqueline London. Under the premise of doing a NBC10 Promo Shoot, Jackie & Anzio Williams, Vice President of News WCAU – NBCUniversal Media, were able to surprise Brittney while coordinating with her husband Jontue Long to celebrate the socially distant pop up party. Guests included Melissa Magee, 6ABC, Violeta Yas, Telemundo, Annemarie Oswald and Melanie Magill as well as a few very happy friends.

The Sad Reality of Business Due to COVID-19 virus. Killing people and businesses. Mad River in Manayunk announces it’s closing for good.







When I first drove by the Chick Fil A in Mantua last week, I thought it was a Covid19 testing place, but then I realized they really prepared for the onslaught of business. They’ve set up three lines of cars, dispatched workers to take orders from the cars waiting in line, then collected the money at the window, and then workers deliver the food to the cars waiting at the exit.

Friday night I enjoyed Feast Well Foods Sunday Gravy, Taluttos’s Raviolis and meatballs. So good. It’s by Feast Your Eyes Catering, they have pivoted during this time and created delicious meals for Take Out or Delivery.

Saturday Mike and I headed to the beach for a breeze. I stopped by Atlantic City to grab some shots for my column in CBSPhilly. Check them out here.

