Sunday Stories: Shipp Surprise, Mad River Closes, Chick Fil A Pivots

May 17, 2020 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

COVID19 Day ten thousand, at least it feels that way when it’s cloudy, 68F, and nearly Memorial Day. OH AND of course socially distancing for so long. Sure I go out. I go to the beach more than I normally would in the month of May, but I’ve never had so much time on my hands, and have been so depressed as well. I’m sure we are all in the same boat, wondering when it is safe to hug again. But here’s some good news….

NBC10’s weather gal Brittney Shipp, was surprised with a baby shower spearheaded by her bff, and co-worker, NBC10’s Jacqueline London. Under the premise of doing a NBC10 Promo Shoot, Jackie & Anzio Williams, Vice President of News WCAU – NBCUniversal Media, were able to surprise Brittney while coordinating with her husband Jontue Long to celebrate the socially distant pop up party. Guests included Melissa Magee, 6ABC, Violeta Yas, Telemundo, Annemarie Oswald and Melanie Magill as well as a few very happy friends.
The Sad Reality of Business Due to COVID-19 virus. Killing people and businesses. This write up is from FB friend Jerry Erhlich (we’re actually friends offline too) The owners of Mad River Bar & Grill have announced that the ol’ Riv in Manayunk PA won’t be making it thru this mess of COVID -19 (everyone knows this is the start of these business announcements of places we grew up with of had great times at but it is real and life must go on). There will be so many rumors out there about business in a small town like Manayunk but the biggest truth of all is that the nightlife scene and your favorite restaurants in Manayunk will never be the same again. So, after 11 fun filled years and numerous floods, it took a virus to tame the Mad River Restaurant Bar & Grill / Nightclub along the Schuylkill River. You will be missed like so many other GREAT places in Manayunk. (Confirmed by Jamie Powell, General Manager of Mad River) h/t @jerry_erhlich

When I first drove by the Chick Fil A in Mantua last week, I thought it was a Covid19 testing place, but then I realized they really prepared for the onslaught of business. They’ve set up three lines of cars, dispatched workers to take orders from the cars waiting in line, then collected the money at the window, and then workers deliver the food to the cars waiting at the exit.
Friday night I enjoyed Feast Well Foods Sunday Gravy, Taluttos’s Raviolis and meatballs. So good. It’s by Feast Your Eyes Catering, they have pivoted during this time and created delicious meals for Take Out or Delivery.
Saturday Mike and I headed to the beach for a breeze. I stopped by Atlantic City to grab some shots for my column in CBSPhilly. Check them out here.