InBox: Health Dept Cancels All Outdoor Events This Summer

May 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Breaking News: I got an email from The Phila Flea Markets they have been given notice by The Philadelphia Department Of Health that all outdoor events have been canceled thru the month of August in Philadelphia. This includes the remainder of the Antique & Vintage Markets downtown as well as the Roosevelt Flea Market in NE Philadelphia.

We’ve yet to hear back from officials in Bucks County on when we can re-open The Bristol Indoor Flea Market.







Philly cancels events for the summer of 2020 for safety concerns

A few more events which won’t be happening this summer. Philly Pops on July 4th, Diner en Blanc in August, East Passyunk Car show in July and Old City Eats Block Party in June, 2nd Street Festival, Italian Festival in South Philly, the water downed Bastille Day in Fairmount, Made In America has suspended ticket sales, has well as so many events we love to attend. But it’s a small sacrifice to save lives, which are priceless. Stay Safe, 6 feet or more and wear a mask with others.

