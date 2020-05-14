12 Restaurants We’re Eating at This Weekend

May 14, 2020 by HughE Dillon

There’s finally good news about our favorite restaurants, they’re opening for pick up for with convenient hours in Ardmore, Center City, Old City and East Passyunk.

Ardmore

The Bercy 7 E. Lancaster Avenue Ardmore, PA 19003

The Bercy in Ardmore is officially back open in the heart of Downtown Ardmore. Owners Justin Weathers and Joseph Monnich are teaming with Executive Chef David Jansen of Jansen in Mt. Airy to offer a Jansen Beach Boil and Take-over for this coming weekend. The Jansen Beach Boil presents by The Bercy is available for order with pick-up Friday-Sunday between 4pm-7pm . The package includes bread services with corn bread muffins and whipped honey butter, first course with Bread Service: corn bread muffins with whipped honey butter; first course with panzanella salad with heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto; main course with lobster tail, shrimp, mussels, andouille sausage, mini crab cakes, corn on the cob, marble potatoes; and dessert with a Key Lime Pie for $150 which feeds four people. Call to order 610-589-0500.

** The Bercy will be open for take-out and delivery Wednesday through Saturday with call ahead orders starting at 2pm and take-out hours 4-7pm those days – with menus, specials and pop-up collaborations posted on social media and their website.





Hunan – Opening May 14 for curbside takeout

47 E. Lancaster Avenue

Ardmore, PA 19003

610-642-3050

Hunan will open on Thursday May 14th for takeout and pick up only. They’ll be open Thursdays through Saturdays with designated order times (advance orders only before 3pm) and a pick up window (between 4:30pm and 6:30pm).

Menu: https://www.hunanardmore.com

John Henry’s Pub –

Open Friday and Saturday 4pm-8pm each week for curbside takeout

98 Cricket Avenue

Ardmore, Pa 19003

610-726-9193

Menu: https://www.johnhenryspubofardmore.com/?page_id=64









Marokko – Open Tuesday-Sunday 4pm-8pm each week starting May 12. Orders placed by 1pm.

54 E. Lancaster Avenue

Ardmore, PA 19003

610-658-6246

Menu: http://www.tastemarokko.com

Center City









Tradesman’s1322 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107 (267) 457-3994

Craft Concepts Group and Teddy Sourias will re-open his popular Center City barbecue restaurant Tradesman’s at Chestnut and Juniper this weekend for take-out and delivery for food and beer. Delivery will be through GrubHub. Look for hours this Friday to Sunday and expanded hours and days moving forward. Find menus later today on social media and website. Hours and days will be seven days a week 3-8pm starting Thursday of this week.

Look for BRU, Blume, Finn McCool’s and Uptown Beer Garden to also be back online and offering food and drink starting next week and following weeks with details to come.

Old City







Nick’s Bar and Grille 16 South Second Street

Philadelphia, PA, 19106

215.928.9411

Nick’s Bar and Grille in Old City is now back open with your classic Philly, barbecue and comfort food favorites like the award-winning ground bacon burger, roast beef, roast pork, smoked chicken wings, mac n cheese bites and much more, plus cold beer for pick-up. The menu is now updated online for take-out and delivery Thursday to Sunday, 2pm to 9pm. This coming weekend look for smoked ribs for two with a full rack of ribs, mac n cheese, jalapeno cole slaw and cornbread for only $30 for Friday to Sunday.







Tuna Bar 205 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 215-238-8862

Tuna Bar is offering take out on Fridays & Saturdays for dinner

All orders can be picked up between 5:30PM-6:00PM

Menu (note: new menu items will be added weekly):

Assorted Appetizers & Rolls Edamame ($6), Tuna Tataki ($15), Dynamite Roll ($10), Wentz Roll ($15), Spicy Tuna Roll Crunch ($9), Tuna Roll ($7), Spicy Salmon ($7), Salmon Roll ($7), Eel Avocado Roll ($8)

Donburi (Rice Bowls) & Miso Soup Salmon Don, Tekka Don, Unagi Don (each $35)

Fixed Menu (for 3-4 people) ($150) Edamame, Miso Soup, Seared King Salmon, Vegetable Fried Rice, Tuna Tataki, Sashimi/Maki Platter



How to order:

Online: Visit the link in @tunabarphl’s Instagram bio: https://tuna-bar.myshopify.com

E-mail: E-mail info@tunabar.com with ‘Tuna Bar Order’ in the subject line

Phone: Call us at 215-238-8862 between 4:00PM-6:00PM on the day you’d like to pick up





ICI Macarons 230 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 215-608-8938 Main Home

Open for pickup and delivery starting Friday, May 8th (Preorder starts Tuesday, May 5th)

Temporary hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 9am – 6pm

Preorder: online or by phone

Delivery: Caviar and Ubereats

South Philly







Hawthornes

738 S. 11th Street 215-627-3012 Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 8pm

Everyone’s favorite brunch and cafe hot spot is back on 11th Street – with brunch, lunch, dinner and a growing marketplace – plus the largest selection of take-out and delivery beer and wine in the city through Quick Sip, and make-it-yourself cocktail kits. They are also organizing a take-out and delivery market that debuts this week with take-out and delivery of Franklin Fountain ice cream – in partnership with Franklin Fountain.







Le Virtu 1927 East Passyunk Avenue levirtuphila@gmail.com

Le Virtu

Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Here’s how it works… • Email us your order (levirtuphila@gmail.com). All dishes are available individually or as a composed meal (see menu for details and pricing). Kindly make the subject line of your email “Quarantine Pick-Up” so that we see it right away, and include which day you prefer to pick up (Fri, Sat, or Sun), as well as your full name and telephone number. • We will call you to confirm and take credit card payment over the phone on the day before your order (so Thu for Fri, Fri for Sat, and Sat for Sun). • We will assign you a pick-up time between 4PM and 7PM. If you have a preference, let us know in your email or over the phone, and we will strive to accommodate it. Pick-ups will be spread out to prevent a queue from forming. That’s it! TL; DR: send us an email, then feast on delicious Abruzzese cuisine. We can’t wait to serve you, Philly.

Arctic Scoop 1812 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

Monday – Sunday 12pm – 9pm Pick-up orders only!! Call ahead (917) 607-0616 to place an order.





Big Catch Poke

1830 East Passyunk267-622-1888

New Poke Bowls Combo Menu from 11am to 8pm for take out only. Please order online for pick up at our website www.bigcatchonline.com if you need delivery please use Doordash,UberEat or Grubhub. For more efficiency and accuracy we prefer our customers use online order services.

Flannel 1819 E Passyunk Ave(215) 465-1000 Take-out and delivery

Noir 1900 East Passyunk 12-3 lunch ; 3-8 dinner Takeout and delivery. Please call 267.319.1678 for CurbSide pick up or Free Delivery! Full lunch and dinner menus

Sounds delicious. Thank you for supporting your local restaurant. We’re in this together, and some of us are better cooks!!

