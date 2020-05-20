InBox: Virtual Quizzo, Dance Parties and Fashion Fun

May 20, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Let’s call this Wednesday wisdom. I get so many interesting emails, some I tweet, some I ignore and once in awhile I do a blog post about them. I’m going to share some today of the ones I usually ignore or write back and say “that has nothing to do with my mission” ie informing Philadelphian’s about Philly things or people. Let’s get started. The first few will be the informative ones.

Philly Home of the Celebrity Chef’s. This guy has to be the youngest.

The public is invited to join Avner Schwartz, a 13-Year-Old Haverford resident and star

of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship as he makes an appearance at The Great Big Jewish Food Fest. Avner is the son of Rachel and Eric Schwartz, and is a seventh grader at Friends’ Central School. He is a self-taught baker, and an avid fan of the Philadelphia food scene. Avner’s bespoke baking business, Gingee Says, sells custom and seasonal bakery items direct to local consumers and nationally through his website Gingeesays.com

The Great Big Jewish Food Fest which started yesterday, May 19 and runs through May 28, 2020. The 10- day virtual festival celebrating the diversity of Jewish food and the robust Jewish food industry. This Friday, Avner is a featured presenter in The Great Big Jewish Food Festival, and is the ONLY child to participate as a presenter in the prestigious national virtual event. He joins culinary celebrities such as Philadelphian Michael Solomonov, Gail Simmons (Host of Top Chef), Ruth Reichl (author and former editor in chief of Gourmet Magazine), Joan Nathan (celebrated Jewish cookbook author), Mitchell Davis (Chief Strategy Officer for the James Beard Foundation), Jake Cohen (Editorial and Test Kitchen Director of The Feedfeed), Michael Twitty (James Beard Award-winning author of The Cooking Gene, 2018) and more.

Friday, May 22 at 3 P.M. ET, the class is free for all participants, suitable for all ages. Register at

Virtual location is https://zoom.us/j/92184605112

Vote for Jared Solomon, and Larry Farnese.

Today, Governor Wolf signed HB1076 into law; my legislation that gets money to our most vulnerable–our seniors and our disabled.

This is great news for folks who get the Property Tax and Rent Rebate. The law gives the Department of Revenue the go-ahead to start getting checks out to those who have already applied for the 2019 rebate. I know how important these checks are to many who are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what does this mean for you? If you already applied for your rebate, your check will be mailed out or direct deposited soon. You can check your status here. If you have not yet applied, download the full application and instructions here. Print it at home and mail it with supporting documentation to:

PA Department of Revenue P.O. Box 280503 Harrisburg PA 17128-0503 Still need help? Call my office at 215-342-6340 and set up a time to talk to one of my staff to go through the application with you.

Inbox: Happy 40th Anniversary Rubik’s Cube. How much fun is trying to figure out the Rubik’s Cube, especially drunk at parties right? Then YouTube came along and spoiled all the fun. Well here’s a new twist on the old puzzle.

Super Impulse USA LLC, creator of the successful and popular World’s Smallest line of toys and collectibles, has partnered with Rubik’s Brand to launch the new Rubik’s Tilt, a hand-held electronic game controlled by motion. This and other Rubik’s inspired games can be found on Amazon.

You Don’t Even Need A Green Thumb

Share your garden through the 2020 PHS Gardening Contest! A great way to get to know and learn from other gardeners. Regardless of experience level, all nonprofessional gardeners residing in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware are encouraged to enter. To ensure the safety of all gardeners, PHS will judge entries through online submissions. Contestants can regis

For more information and to learn how to enter the Contest, serve as a

volunteer judge and/or support the PHS Gardening Contest, visit

PHSonline.org/gardeningcontest,

Save The Date

I have a good friend who has created a fundraiser called 20 Second Trivia. He has always loved trivia and game shows. Now, every Sunday night he hosts a trivia game through Zoom. While you can play for free, he is encouraging people do donate money to the CDC. He runs the event through Facebook, which is matching donations 2-1. So…if he can raise $20,000, it will become $60,000 with the Facebook match.

He has more than 100 people playing each week, and is halfway to his goal having raised just over $10,000! Many people who play say it is the highlight of the week. He makes it so fun, and it is a great way to bond people together during this time.

I am helping him spread the word for more people to play. You can learn more about the event at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1524871634334844/10113368930243443/.

Fashion News

Chestnut Hill PA’s retailers will come together for one night next Wednesday, May 27 during Chestnut Hill: Fashion’s Night In, a virtual fashion show showcasing summer trends and connecting local businesses to the

people that matter most — their customers! #keepitonthehill

Afterwards make sure you mark down on your calendar: Chestnut Hill PA’s retailers Virtual Fashion Show next Wednesday, May 27 during Chestnut Hill: Fashion’s Night In,

MEDIA ALERT

What: PENNSYLVANIA BALLET HOSTS 80s DANCE PARTY BENEFITING MANNA

On Saturday, May 30 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Pennsylvania Ballet will host a virtual 80s dance party via Zoom to benefit long-time philanthropic partner MANNA. Pull out your leg warmers, tease your hair, and don your most neon apparel as DJ Ben Arsenal takes us back to the 80s! Since the pandemic hit, MANNA’s essential service providing nutritious meals to our neighbors battling life-threatening illnesses is more important than ever. Pennsylvania Ballet soloist Alex Hughes and corps de ballet dancer Emily Davis will host alongside the Young Friends of Pennsylvania, while other Pennsylvania Ballet company dancers will be in attendance to dance along with you! Other surprises will take place throughout the night.

The event is FREE to attend, but donations are greatly appreciated to help raise much needed funds for a vital charity in our city. Donations up to $10,000 will be generously matched by one of MANNA’s Board members. Register here: https://paballet80s.givesmart.com or text paballet80s to 76278.

Pennsylvania Ballet has been a proud member of the Philadelphia community since 1963. One of the Ballet’s core values is to engage with that community through meaningful and inclusive programming. For the past 27 years, the Ballet has been integral in the success of MANNA’s Shut Up and Dance program, and we were all heartbroken to have to cancel the event this year. We are honored to find a new way to work together.

When: Saturday, May 30

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: VIRTUAL via Zoom

Guests will receive event link after registration

And Now A Word From Our Sponsor. Have you ordered your Memorial Day Weekend BBQ Yet? Check out FeastWellFoods.com Menu. Just because we’re staying at home, doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves. See you on social, until tomorrow.

