Photos: Devon Horse Show A Decade of Ladies Day

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in the country. Celebrating its 124th year, the 2020 Annual charity horse show will be virtual this year. “Virtual” Devon, starts today May 21and runs through May 31, and includes the fabulous Ladies Day on Wednesday May 27, an event I have attended over the years. I’ve compiled some of my favorite fashion shots from the past decade for you to enjoy today.



















Hostess with the mostess, annual judge Carson Kressley with co-judges and winners at the annual Ladies Day Tea and Hat Parade at the Devon Horse Show. (Photos from left to right 2016 and 2013)

















Eileen Devine and Cynthia Fischer 2013. (HughE Dillon/Philly.com)

Judging the hats this year was millinery Beth Beverly 2013. (HughE Dillon/Philly.com)

Volunteers Devon Carrow and Jessica Baumgard at the at the Ladies Day Tea and Hat Contest May 29, 2013.

The Art Gallery at Devon is pleased to welcome you to our Virtual Art Gallery experience for this year’s Devon Horse Show & Country Fair. Although it’s not the same, we hope this virtual experience will bring you beauty and happiness to your day.

Virtual Ladies Day Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 5:00 PM Info

One of the largest volunteer run fundraising efforts in the country with proceeds benefiting Bryn Mawr Hospital. 6ABC has a more in-depth report about this years virtual event.

