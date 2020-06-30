This & That: July 4th Virtual, Mask Vending Machines,

June 30, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Aaah my friends, how are you today. These fireworks are crazy. Monday night wasn’t as bad as Sunday night in my area. I heard on Fox29 that the supply is getting exhausted. Makes sense as fireworks is not an all year production product since they’re mainly used in the USA around July 4th. Maybe the summer will be quieter. Maybe the dogs can finally sleep. Let’s check out This & That on PhillyChitChat. I like that title better than Around Philly with Hughe, or HughE Around Town. What are your thoughts. Leave comments on my FB page. Thanks.

Congrats to Ben Waxman, who I first heard about when he worked on DA Larry Krasner campaign, and then became his spokesperson for the first year in office. I was surprised when he left, thinking he was going to run for office. I had never met him before, and ironically on his last day I ran into him on the street. He said stay tuned: Yesterday I received a press release from him, I didn’t know he had a consulting firm, which he founded in 2017, A. Waxman & Company. Here’s what was written: Today, Philly business owners Ben Waxman of A. Waxman & Company, LLC and Nathaniel Parks of Print for Progress, announced a new partnership to make PPE vending machines widely available in Philadelphia. More information, including how to request a machine online, can be found at PhillyPPEVending.com Head over to Billy Penn for an article on them.

Macy’s is open, and although it’s a national chain, it’s our local Macy’s. It’s nice to have a large department store in Center City. It’s also nice to keep the memories alive “Meet Me At The Eagle”, come here the organ concert and the annual holiday light shows.

Grammy and Emmy winner Harry Connick Jr. hosted United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes last week on June 21 on CBS. He highlighted an Mainline company ANEU and their pivot during the pandemic. Check out the interview here with Janelle Burrell, CBS3Philly and read about who else they visited in our area on Penn Live. BTW Harry Connick Jr’s mother in law Glenna Goodacre, the renowned sculptor created our very own Irish Memorial near Penn’s Landing.

Dilworth Park is open for socially distancing. Their a food truck near the umbrella tables for delicious bites to enjoy while people watching or reading that book you need to get to before we all return to work.

The best dish I ate all week was this crab and shrimp gazpacho at Pinefish. So good. I can’t wait to go back.

And now a word from our sponsor. Pass me a napkin, whenever I talk about their food I get a little messy.

The sweetest little handmade flower cupcakes made for Feast Your Eyes latest socially distanced wedding! This weeks Feast Well Foods take out menu it out. Going down the shore? Get your bbq or other foods on your way out of town. Don’t cook tonight, call Feastwell for take out delights:

BBQ spare ribs full rack, whole bbl chicken pit smoked, extra BBQ sauce, Monterey mac and cheese, sweet potato salad, lime cilantro slaw, corn bread $98.75

1 1/2 lobster whole steamed and cracked lobster, steamed shrimp, drawn butter and lemon, corn on the cob, steamed potatoes, lime cilantro slaw $38

I have ordered the BBQ spare ribs meal and it was so so good. Let’s chit chat tomorrow. See you on Social Media. Have a great day, stay safe, wear a mask!!

