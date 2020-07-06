This and That: IBX Buys Building; Popular Philly Insta Gal Sky Dives, Feast Well Foods Lobster Bake

July 6, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hope everyone had a safe and relaxing Fourth of July weekend. I escaped to Cape May, which I will write more about later this week. It was the first time in decades when I left town. Even before I was PhillyChitChat I stayed in town to enjoy our activities. Let’s chit chat about this and that.

Last week I shot the announcement and a key exchange celebrating Independence

From left to right: Gregory E. Deavens, CFO Independence Health Group; Mayor Jim Kenney; Dan Hilferty, CEO, Independence Health Group and Sharmain Matlock-Turner, CEO, Urban Affairs Coalition, at an event Tuesday at 1901 Market St

Independence Health Group (“Independence”) announced that it has completed the purchase of its corporate headquarters located at 1901 Market Street in Center City Philadelphia. The purchase builds upon Independence’s ongoing commitment to the Greater Philadelphia region and continued investment in the West Market Street neighborhood. In addition to 1901 Market Street, Independence’s Center City campus includes a leased state-of-the-art customer service call center at 1900 Market Street and Independence LIVE, an award-winning customer experience center at 1919 Market Street, which connects to the company’s headquarters via a courtyard that is open to the community.

Mayor Jim Kenney greets Dan Hilferty, CEO, Independence Health Group with what will now be the norm handshake going forward.

Sheila Hess, City Rep and Brian Tierney, chief executive officer of Brian Communications whose client is Independence, This week in the Phila Biz Journal, their offices are featured.









Menu Planning for the weekend with Feast–Well Foods. no minimum for curbside pick-up delivery minimum: $65 + delivery. Philly center delivery: +$12. Delivery Friday, July 10th 3pm – 5pm or

Curbside pick-up

Thursday, July 9th 4:00 – 5:00pm

Friday, July 10th 1pm – 5:30pm

Congrats to Fabiana Ferrarini Creator of “QueenWarrior” Workout who went sky diving for her birthday this weekend. She’s super inspirational and g good follow.

Design by Sara Brown, Misha Kachman, Matt Saunders

In this age of comminicable diseases so many business are hurting, as well as arts & culture. Last week the Wilma is thinking outside of the box you could say. The Wilma, seeking to reopen in Philadelphia, says it will erect a new seating structure in which every party is in its own separate box, creating the Wilma Globe. You can read more about it on their site, as well as help them achieve their goals.

15 years ago, on 2 July 2005, a Live 8 concert was held in Phila in front of Phila Museum of Art, with a densely packed audience of nearly a million people stretched out along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event was organized by the ONE Campaign. #JayZ performed at the concert and no doubt envisioned a future concert here ~ #MadeInAmerica, which was cancelled this year because of COVID19. But you knew it’d be cancelled as I wrote about it on This and That a few weeks ago when I noted they weren’t selling tickets anymore on their website. See you on Social Media, although I am going to do less of it in the coming days as I have to finish a few projects before I pivot with a new business venture in the coming weeks.

