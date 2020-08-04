Vault: Cancer Support Community Gala

August 4, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Since the Pandemic my business of chronicling events in Philly has stop, so as I mentioned last month I will on occasionally re publish events I’ve covered, mostly pulling from my PhillyMag columns most were published in the pages and not online for public consumption. It’ll be like seeing them for the first time online, except for this one which was published online. We’ll call these: Another in a series of charitable gala’s I’ve covered as PhillyChitChat.

The Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia celebrated it’s 17th Annual Evening in the Park on the grounds of their headquarters Thursday night May 7, 2015, The Suzanne Morgan Center at Ridgeland in Fairmount Park. Guests enjoyed fabulous food and cocktails by Brulee Catering, a live auction led by Jeff Hammond who helped raise nearly $75,000 from the very generous crowd, and a silent auction, all to benefit CSCGP.

Event co-chairs Barbara Blair and Betsy Rubenstone greeted the guests and spoke about their lives which have been touched by cancer, and have benefited by the programs at CSCGP. Honorees last night included: Wendy H. Rosen, Dr. David M. Mintzer, The Stuetz Family, and Susan Tressider. Stephanie Stahl, CBSPhilly (above) spoke about the impact CSC has on the community, as Kelly Harris, CEO gave an impassioned address sharing with the guests about all the wonderful, caring programs available at Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia (all free), especially the programs directed at children going through cancer, or a parent going through cancer. The programs connect them with others, as well as any counseling they need. We’re so lucky to have an organization like this in Philadelphia.

Howard and JoAnne Wurzak with Hilarie and Mitchell Morgan

Les Brun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SARR Group , LLC and Marcie Kennedy Board of Directors Chair of CSCGP

Joseph W. Robbins , Program Book Chair (In 2016 Joe received the Courage Award; sadly in 2019 he passed RIP) and Barbara Blair.

Stephanie Stahl and Jim Trichon

Dr. David Mintzer received the Ann Silverman Award for his outstanding meritorious service working with cancer survivors and their families. The award was presented to him by his patient Betsy Rubenstone who gave a beautiful, emotional tribute to him and his comforting bedside manner. Kelly Harris, CEO CSCGP (c)

One of the most inspirational award recipients of the night was the Stuetz Family, CSCGP Members, who received the Gilda Radner Award. Jenny, wife and mother of two small children thought she had beaten breast cancer two years ago, but then was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year. Today are living in the moment and won’t let cancer dampen their moods or their love. Jenny and Matthew Stuetz with children Jackson and Madison.

Paul Rosen, Wendy Rosen (received the Ridgeland Award for her extraordinary commitment on behalf of the CSCGP), Jill and Jon Powell.

Barbara Eberlein, Kathy Bernstein and Karen Jacobson

Even though all the world seems to be on pause, these charity organizations need our support. If you can help them out in any way, you’ll be making a difference in someone’s life. Hope you have an awesome day. Don’t forget your umbrella if you venture out. I’ll chitchat with you tomorrow where I’ll catch you up with what’s happening in Center City.

