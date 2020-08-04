Vault: Cancer Support Community Gala
Since the Pandemic my business of chronicling events in Philly has stop, so as I mentioned last month I will on occasionally re publish events I’ve covered, mostly pulling from my PhillyMag columns most were published in the pages and not online for public consumption. It’ll be like seeing them for the first time online, except for this one which was published online. We’ll call these: Another in a series of charitable gala’s I’ve covered as PhillyChitChat.
The Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia celebrated it’s 17th Annual Evening in the Park on the grounds of their headquarters Thursday night May 7, 2015, The Suzanne Morgan Center at Ridgeland in Fairmount Park. Guests enjoyed fabulous food and cocktails by Brulee Catering, a live auction led by Jeff Hammond who helped raise nearly $75,000 from the very generous crowd, and a silent auction, all to benefit CSCGP.
Event co-chairs Barbara Blair and Betsy Rubenstone greeted the guests and spoke about their lives which have been touched by cancer, and have benefited by the programs at CSCGP. Honorees last night included: Wendy H. Rosen, Dr. David M. Mintzer, The Stuetz Family, and Susan Tressider. Stephanie Stahl, CBSPhilly (above) spoke about the impact CSC has on the community, as Kelly Harris, CEO gave an impassioned address sharing with the guests about all the wonderful, caring programs available at Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia (all free), especially the programs directed at children going through cancer, or a parent going through cancer. The programs connect them with others, as well as any counseling they need. We’re so lucky to have an organization like this in Philadelphia.
Even though all the world seems to be on pause, these charity organizations need our support. If you can help them out in any way, you’ll be making a difference in someone’s life. Hope you have an awesome day. Don’t forget your umbrella if you venture out. I’ll chitchat with you tomorrow where I’ll catch you up with what’s happening in Center City.