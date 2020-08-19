A Walk Through The Fashion District Mall – East Market

Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Build Jake’s Place – Creating Inclusive Play Experiences
Jake’s Place is a nationally ranked, award-winning, all-inclusive playground located in Cherry Hill & Delran, NJ. Join our Miracle League @ccnjml Build Jakes Place
Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
The Sandy Sprint is hosted by the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation in an effort to spread the word about our mission and raise funds to advance research. All funds raised will support Ovarian Cancer Research.
Project HOME | None of us are home until all of us are home®
Project HOME is a Philadelphia non-profit organization empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
Children’s Crisis Treatment Center
Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) passionately serves the emotional needs of children and families at risk beginning in early childhood.
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Hello Wednesday. Slowly the sidewalks of Center City are coming alive with the opening of retail, restaurants and good weather. Yesterday I took a walk through the Fashion District (forever known in conversations as the Gallery to anyone born before 2000). The Fashion District opened last year to much fanfare, and just like Philadelphia it’s 2020 future looked bright, until Covid19 had other plans.
This was my 2nd walk in the past few weeks.
Yesterday the mall er I mean #thedistrict was much more bustling, with more stores opened and folks with shopping bags.
Great news all you Ulta Beauty is open at Fashions District. It’s the only one opened in Center City. I have a feeling the one on Walnut Street is not going to open. Recently they took the boards off the store front, but they put signs in the window directing people to this one as well as the one in KOP.
I’ve always loved this campaign the Fashion District has promoted, and I believe this statement is true again. The Fashion District is a perfect date spot, just eat dinner before you go. To stay up to date with everything happening and opening at Philly’s latest mall, check out their website.
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Steppingstone Scholars Philadelphia
Steppingstone Scholars, working with families and school partners, provides rigorous educational programming and support for talented underserved students in the Philadelphia Region to achieve academic success, opportunity, and a college degree.
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI)
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI) is a Philadelphia based nonprofit organization with a 40-year mission to procure and distribute human biospecimens to support biomedical research worldwide.
Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show – Nov 2020
The 44th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is organized and coordinated by Show Chair Robin Blumenfeld Switzenbaum and Show Manager Nancy O’Meara.