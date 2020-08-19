A Walk Through The Fashion District Mall – East Market

August 19, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hello Wednesday. Slowly the sidewalks of Center City are coming alive with the opening of retail, restaurants and good weather. Yesterday I took a walk through the Fashion District (forever known in conversations as the Gallery to anyone born before 2000). The Fashion District opened last year to much fanfare, and just like Philadelphia it’s 2020 future looked bright, until Covid19 had other plans.

This was my 2nd walk in the past few weeks.

The Fashion District is taking Covid19 serious, with signs on how to social distance, as well as lots of hand sanitizer stations.

Yesterday the mall er I mean #thedistrict was much more bustling, with more stores opened and folks with shopping bags.

It’s hit or miss what is open at the Fashion District, but it’s a beautiful building and a nice escape

Both big box stores Century 21 and Burlington were opened.

H&M is opened (not the ones in the Rittenshouse Square area yet though), but you have to enter on the top floor of the mall. Century 21 can also only be entered on the top floor of the mall or from outside on Market Street.

You won’t find any chairs or benches to sit on, but you will find art dotting much of the blocks long building.

A sweet spot

Talk about sweet, Candytopia is open. I wonder if you still get a piece of candy in each room? Do they still blow confetti on you? I will tell you of all the Instagramable pop ups, it’s the best one. When I was there in July, the line was a block long.

There are plenty of shoe stores still open at the Fashion District, but unfortunately DSW shoes has closed.

Opened with much fan fare last year, the only store still opened in the Philly centric area is American Hats , which is doing a steady business. Dolly’s Boutique and South Fellini are closed, but have their original store locations as well as an online presence. I hear South Fellini is looking for another Center City location, with a street front.

Another spot not opened is the food court, but throughout the mall there are places to grab a a snack like Tiffany’s Bakery, Auntie Anne’s, Pretzel Factory, Cinnabon bakery, and Haagan-Dazs

But just step outside and across the street from the Fashion District you’ll find Iron Hill Brewery and District Taco, around the corner is the Reading Terminal Market.

Recently: Kate Spade Outlet’s first Philadelphia store opened this week at PREIT and Macerich’s new Fashion District on Market Street.

PREIT CEO Joseph Coradino was delighted, saying the Spade value-priced option is a perfect fit with the three-block-long mall’s tenant curation strategy.

“We have created a go-to destination for fashion and fun experiences that offers a unique combination of flagship, off-price, fast-fashion, full-price and outlet stores,” Coradino said. According to Chain Store Age

A popular spot was this cell phone repair and accessories shop

Great news all you Ulta Beauty is open at Fashions District. It’s the only one opened in Center City. I have a feeling the one on Walnut Street is not going to open. Recently they took the boards off the store front, but they put signs in the window directing people to this one as well as the one in KOP.

Sephora is also opened on Chestnut St in the Rittenhouse Sq area

I’ve always loved this campaign the Fashion District has promoted, and I believe this statement is true again. The Fashion District is a perfect date spot, just eat dinner before you go. To stay up to date with everything happening and opening at Philly’s latest mall, check out their website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

