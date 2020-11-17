For Sale: 426 Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

November 17, 2020 by HughE Dillon

A friend of mine is selling his cute three story trinity style town home located on one of the most beautiful tree- lined blocks in the heart of Washington Square West on Camac Street.

This carefully and meticulously renovated home has it all. Step into a spacious and light-filled living room with soaring ceiling height, with a handsome marble faced fireplace (gas) Schuylkill River Pine hardwood floors. crown molding and tall original baseboards plus a clever built in create an elegant and gorgeous living space.





The recessed lighting and dimmers maximize the perfect illumination throughout the home. Proceed into the amazing kitchen with granite countertops, colorful subway tile backsplash and professional grade stainless steel appliances plus radiant heated floors perfect for warming your feet on cold winter evenings. There is a pretty window overlooking the private patio which adjoins the kitchen.





Private patio





Light filled bedrooms are large enough for queen size beds, with two closets of ample space.

The newly renovated bathroom features a large glass enclosed shower with body jets, two shower heads, Toto sink and luxurious stone finishes. A few steps up to the third floor with pretty exposed brick wood -burning fireplace with a stunning tray ceiling with loft-like space. The basement has storage space, as well as a washer/dryer.

All of this can be yours at 426 Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

