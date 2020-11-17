For Sale: 426 Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
A friend of mine is selling his cute three story trinity style town home located on one of the most beautiful tree- lined blocks in the heart of Washington Square West on Camac Street.
The recessed lighting and dimmers maximize the perfect illumination throughout the home. Proceed into the amazing kitchen with granite countertops, colorful subway tile backsplash and professional grade stainless steel appliances plus radiant heated floors perfect for warming your feet on cold winter evenings. There is a pretty window overlooking the private patio which adjoins the kitchen.
Private patio
Light filled bedrooms are large enough for queen size beds, with two closets of ample space.
The newly renovated bathroom features a large glass enclosed shower with body jets, two shower heads, Toto sink and luxurious stone finishes. A few steps up to the third floor with pretty exposed brick wood -burning fireplace with a stunning tray ceiling with loft-like space. The basement has storage space, as well as a washer/dryer.
All of this can be yours at 426 Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147