Old City District Presents 25 Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

February 9, 2021 by HughE Dillon

COUPLES BRUNCH – HANDS ON

Hudson Table: Turn your weekend brunch into an interactive experience with someone special. Our brunch class hits all the right notes with a savory duck confit with bitter greens, our decadent créme brûlée french toast, buttery popovers with compound butter, and your classic hash browns. We’ll demystify the poached egg and cover lots of technique.

Chocolate & Beer: A Valentine’s Event

Friday, February 12th, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:30pm, via Zoom

Arch Street Meeting House

320 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Meet Quaker History? Join Arch Street Meeting House for an extraordinary craft beer and Cadbury chocolate tasting on Friday, February 12th at 7pm!

Hitched & The Groomsman Suit

61 and 65 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Take a Valentine’s Day photo in front of Amberella’s love and wedding inspired art mural located outside of The Groomsman Suit and Hitched on 2nd and Arch Streets. Tag each brand on social to be featured!

Kick Axe Throwing

232 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

800-850-6756

Sweet Axe Valentine’s Deal: For $159 you get a private range and bottle of champagne.

Paris Fit Studios

221 Vine Street, Suite B, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Couples Membership, $143, includes access to over 200 classes all month long, two (30) minute group training sessions, entry to the Fit For Love Contest



Fit For Love Contest: The couple with the best results by February 29th will win two (1) month free gym membership at Paris Fit Studios and win a sponsored date night

GIFT IDEAS

BONeJOUR Pet Supply

53 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-574-1225

www.bonejourpetsupply.com

We have Valentine’s cookies, Valentine’s Bocce’s Treats, Valentine’s party collars with hearts, and Valentine’s toys (champagne and roses!)

Kindred Collective

149 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-845-5647

https://kindredbrynmawr.com/

14% off storewide on Valentine’s Day (Sunday, February 14, 2021) in-store and online

Mere Argyris Fashion Studio

15 N. 2nd Street, Suite 106, Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.mereargyris.com/

Valentine’s Day couples photoshoot to either give as a gift to someone or purchase for themselves. $80.

Midnight Lunch Studio

20 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.midnightlunchstudio.com/

Midnight Lunch Studio will be selling a carefully and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Day gift box featuring a dainty white gold heart necklace, organic candies and chocolates, a candle and other festive goodies and accessories. These will be available starting January 24th in store and online. $78 each. Additionally, we will be selling luxury floral arrangements on February 12-14th, in-store only. $49 each.

NE Flower Boutique

60 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-570-7707

https://www.neflowerboutique.com/pages/old-city-flowers

Long Stem Roses Bouquet, Heart Shaped Arrangements (fresh roses and “forever” roses options available), I Love U Box, and many more arrangements to choose from.

The Wellness Refinery

216 Church Street, 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-457-3980

https://www.wellnessrefineryphl.com/

We will be offering Galentine’s & Valentine’s Day themed self-care gift sets ranging from $50-90. We will also be featuring fresh floral bouquets and eucalyptus from Myrtle & Magnolia for purchase on weekends. And lastly, we are bringing back our discounted two person private infrared sauna sessions. The sessions will be 14% off in honor of the holiday all month long. Individuals booking must be from the same household!

RESTAURANTS

La Famiglia Ristorante

8 S. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-2803

https://www.lafamiglia.com/

Now taking reservations for Valentine’s Day. We will offer our regular menu with specials indoor and outdoor.

Panorama Wine Bar

14 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-7800

www.PanoramaWineBar.com

Valentine’s 3 Course Menu, $75 per person, includes complimentary glass of Prosecco. Available Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14. (Not including tax, gratuities and beverages). *No substitutions/ menu subject to change / only menu offered. View menu and make reservations here: https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/panorama/calendar/valentines-weekend

Amada (To go only, delivery, pick-up)

Amada Valentine’s 4 Course to Go / Heat and Serve

Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut

https://garcestradingcompany.com/packages#holiday

Price: $85 per person

Available: Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th.

Order by: Tuesday, 2/9

Amada (Dine-in only)

Amada Three Course Chef Tasting Menu

217-219 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-625-2450

Price: $80 per person

Positano Coast (Dine-in option below and take-out option below)

212 Walnut St {2nd floor}, Philadelphia

215.238.0499



Make sure to look up at those famous open windows in Old City on Valentine’s Weekend as the expansive and sexy restaurant at Walnut and 2nd will be glowing from the inside. Positano Coast in Old City has three special ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day/Weekend this year – including a special exclusive weekend-long candlelight event. Let the Lamberti family set the scene as they present a special dinner by candlelight for the entire weekend – where the lights will be turned off in multiple spaces and dining rooms throughout the spacious Old City staple. Let them set the mood and vibe as you enjoy a night with your date – while enjoying the warm glow of the candles throughout with your wine, cocktails, dinner and dessert.

HOTELS

Penn’s View Hotel

14 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-7600

https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/

Enjoy an overnight at the Penn’s View Hotel and 3-course dinner for two Valentine’s weekend.

Available Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14. Hotel rates starting at $285 based on room type. Please call the hotel directly to book your reservation: 215-922-7600.

Philadelphia Marriott Old City

One Dock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-238-6000

www.marriott.com/phlmo

Romance Package includes sparkling wine, chocolate covered strawberries provided at the front desk during check in due to COVID-19 considerations. Late check out of 2:00pm. Package starts February 10, 2021 and ends February 16, 2021. The package rate is $149 per night.

Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown Hotel

41 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-0000

www.marriott.com/phlprRomance Package includes sparkling wine, chocolate covered strawberries provided at the front desk during check in due to COVID-19 considerations. Late check out of 2:00pm. Package starts February 10, 2021 and ends February 16, 2021. Package rate is $159 per night.

Thomas Bond House Bed & Breakfast

129 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-923-8523

https://thomasbondhousebandb.com/

We are offering a 20% discount on all room rates now through March 15th. Offer valid on any stay 2 nights or longer including weekends. Great for a Valentine’s getaway!

The Olde Bar (Dine-in for food, dine-in or pick-up for drink specials)

125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-253-3777

Price: $65 per person



Garces Trading Company

Breakfast in Bed Take-Out/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut

Price: $45/person; min. order is 2 people

Available: Saturday/Sunday 2/13 & 2/14

This package requires 3 days notice.

This Valentine’s Day weekend, plan on a lazy morning and enjoy breakfast in bed to start this romantic day. Includes: Deviled Eggs, Quiche Lorraine, Breakfast Burritos, Biscuits & Sausage, Gravy, French Toast with Blueberries & Maple, Sliced Fruit, Garden Salad, Bacon and Merguez Sausage. Pick-up from GTC at The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut Street.

Garces Trading Company

Valentine’s 3-Course Dinner for Two/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut

Price: $70 per person

Available: Friday-Sunday 2/12-14th

Order by: Tuesday, 2/9

Love is in the air! Celebrate your loved one with a classic, 3-course chef’s tasting menu inspired by the original Garces Trading Company. Includes: First Course: Winter Squash and Chicken Liver Tart, Pomegranate Gelee; Hudson Valley Camembert ,Saffron and Cardamon Syrup Poached Pear, Chestnut Crumble; and Paris Tartine, Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraiche, Caviar. Second Course: Poached Halibut, Melted Leeks, Kale Salsa Verde, Artichoke; Grilled Beef Tenderloin ,Celeriac, Oyster Mushroom, Glazed Shallot, Kalamata Olive, Bordelaise; and Chickpea Panisse, Blood Orange, Lentils, Harissa Mustard, Orange Vinaigrette. Third Course: Milk Chocolate Corazon, Marcona Almond, Earl Grey Panna Cotta, Pistachio

The Old City District is a special services district, managed by a board of directors drawn from area commercial property owners, business people and civic organizations. Located in the most historic square mile of the United States, Old City is a unique blend of historic influence and modern lifestyles. Old City has reinvented itself from foundries, factories and warehouse spaces into the residential, retail, dining and cultural destination of the city with art galleries, restaurants, and upscale retail boutiques and historic tours.

For more information about Old City District and Valentine’s Day happenings, visit oldcitydistrict.org.

