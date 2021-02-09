Old City District Presents 25 Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Hudson Table: Turn your weekend brunch into an interactive experience with someone special. Our brunch class hits all the right notes with a savory duck confit with bitter greens, our decadent créme brûlée french toast, buttery popovers with compound butter, and your classic hash browns. We’ll demystify the poached egg and cover lots of technique.
Chocolate & Beer: A Valentine’s Event
Friday, February 12th, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:30pm, via Zoom
Arch Street Meeting House
320 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Meet Quaker History? Join Arch Street Meeting House for an extraordinary craft beer and Cadbury chocolate tasting on Friday, February 12th at 7pm!
Hitched & The Groomsman Suit
61 and 65 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Take a Valentine’s Day photo in front of Amberella’s love and wedding inspired art mural located outside of The Groomsman Suit and Hitched on 2nd and Arch Streets. Tag each brand on social to be featured!
Kick Axe Throwing
232 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
800-850-6756
Sweet Axe Valentine’s Deal: For $159 you get a private range and bottle of champagne.
GIFT IDEAS
BONeJOUR Pet Supply
53 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-574-1225
www.bonejourpetsupply.com
We have Valentine’s cookies, Valentine’s Bocce’s Treats, Valentine’s party collars with hearts, and Valentine’s toys (champagne and roses!)
Kindred Collective
149 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-845-5647
https://kindredbrynmawr.com/
14% off storewide on Valentine’s Day (Sunday, February 14, 2021) in-store and online
Mere Argyris Fashion Studio
15 N. 2nd Street, Suite 106, Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.mereargyris.com/
Valentine’s Day couples photoshoot to either give as a gift to someone or purchase for themselves. $80.
Midnight Lunch Studio
20 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.midnightlunchstudio.com/
Midnight Lunch Studio will be selling a carefully and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Day gift box featuring a dainty white gold heart necklace, organic candies and chocolates, a candle and other festive goodies and accessories. These will be available starting January 24th in store and online. $78 each. Additionally, we will be selling luxury floral arrangements on February 12-14th, in-store only. $49 each.
NE Flower Boutique
60 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-570-7707
https://www.neflowerboutique.com/pages/old-city-flowers
Long Stem Roses Bouquet, Heart Shaped Arrangements (fresh roses and “forever” roses options available), I Love U Box, and many more arrangements to choose from.
The Wellness Refinery
216 Church Street, 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-457-3980
https://www.wellnessrefineryphl.com/
We will be offering Galentine’s & Valentine’s Day themed self-care gift sets ranging from $50-90. We will also be featuring fresh floral bouquets and eucalyptus from Myrtle & Magnolia for purchase on weekends. And lastly, we are bringing back our discounted two person private infrared sauna sessions. The sessions will be 14% off in honor of the holiday all month long. Individuals booking must be from the same household!
RESTAURANTS
La Famiglia Ristorante
8 S. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-2803
https://www.lafamiglia.com/
Now taking reservations for Valentine’s Day. We will offer our regular menu with specials indoor and outdoor.
Panorama Wine Bar
14 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-7800
www.PanoramaWineBar.com
Valentine’s 3 Course Menu, $75 per person, includes complimentary glass of Prosecco. Available Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14. (Not including tax, gratuities and beverages). *No substitutions/ menu subject to change / only menu offered. View menu and make reservations here: https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/panorama/calendar/valentines-weekend
Amada (To go only, delivery, pick-up)
Amada Valentine’s 4 Course to Go / Heat and Serve
Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut
https://garcestradingcompany.com/packages#holiday
Price: $85 per person
Available: Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th.
Order by: Tuesday, 2/9
Amada (Dine-in only)
Amada Three Course Chef Tasting Menu
217-219 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-625-2450
Price: $80 per person
Positano Coast (Dine-in option below and take-out option below)
212 Walnut St {2nd floor}, Philadelphia
215.238.0499
Make sure to look up at those famous open windows in Old City on Valentine’s Weekend as the expansive and sexy restaurant at Walnut and 2nd will be glowing from the inside. Positano Coast in Old City has three special ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day/Weekend this year – including a special exclusive weekend-long candlelight event. Let the Lamberti family set the scene as they present a special dinner by candlelight for the entire weekend – where the lights will be turned off in multiple spaces and dining rooms throughout the spacious Old City staple. Let them set the mood and vibe as you enjoy a night with your date – while enjoying the warm glow of the candles throughout with your wine, cocktails, dinner and dessert.
HOTELS
Penn’s View Hotel
14 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-7600
https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/
Enjoy an overnight at the Penn’s View Hotel and 3-course dinner for two Valentine’s weekend.
Available Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14. Hotel rates starting at $285 based on room type. Please call the hotel directly to book your reservation: 215-922-7600.
Philadelphia Marriott Old City
One Dock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-238-6000
www.marriott.com/phlmo
Romance Package includes sparkling wine, chocolate covered strawberries provided at the front desk during check in due to COVID-19 considerations. Late check out of 2:00pm. Package starts February 10, 2021 and ends February 16, 2021. The package rate is $149 per night.
Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown Hotel
41 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-0000
www.marriott.com/phlprRomance Package includes sparkling wine, chocolate covered strawberries provided at the front desk during check in due to COVID-19 considerations. Late check out of 2:00pm. Package starts February 10, 2021 and ends February 16, 2021. Package rate is $159 per night.
Thomas Bond House Bed & Breakfast
129 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-923-8523
https://thomasbondhousebandb.com/
We are offering a 20% discount on all room rates now through March 15th. Offer valid on any stay 2 nights or longer including weekends. Great for a Valentine’s getaway!
The Olde Bar (Dine-in for food, dine-in or pick-up for drink specials)
125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-253-3777
Price: $65 per person
Garces Trading Company
Breakfast in Bed Take-Out/ Heat and Serve Package
Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut
Price: $45/person; min. order is 2 people
Available: Saturday/Sunday 2/13 & 2/14
This package requires 3 days notice.
This Valentine’s Day weekend, plan on a lazy morning and enjoy breakfast in bed to start this romantic day. Includes: Deviled Eggs, Quiche Lorraine, Breakfast Burritos, Biscuits & Sausage, Gravy, French Toast with Blueberries & Maple, Sliced Fruit, Garden Salad, Bacon and Merguez Sausage. Pick-up from GTC at The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut Street.
Garces Trading Company
Valentine’s 3-Course Dinner for Two/ Heat and Serve Package
Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut
Price: $70 per person
Available: Friday-Sunday 2/12-14th
Order by: Tuesday, 2/9
Love is in the air! Celebrate your loved one with a classic, 3-course chef’s tasting menu inspired by the original Garces Trading Company. Includes: First Course: Winter Squash and Chicken Liver Tart, Pomegranate Gelee; Hudson Valley Camembert ,Saffron and Cardamon Syrup Poached Pear, Chestnut Crumble; and Paris Tartine, Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraiche, Caviar. Second Course: Poached Halibut, Melted Leeks, Kale Salsa Verde, Artichoke; Grilled Beef Tenderloin ,Celeriac, Oyster Mushroom, Glazed Shallot, Kalamata Olive, Bordelaise; and Chickpea Panisse, Blood Orange, Lentils, Harissa Mustard, Orange Vinaigrette. Third Course: Milk Chocolate Corazon, Marcona Almond, Earl Grey Panna Cotta, Pistachio
The Old City District is a special services district, managed by a board of directors drawn from area commercial property owners, business people and civic organizations. Located in the most historic square mile of the United States, Old City is a unique blend of historic influence and modern lifestyles. Old City has reinvented itself from foundries, factories and warehouse spaces into the residential, retail, dining and cultural destination of the city with art galleries, restaurants, and upscale retail boutiques and historic tours.
For more information about Old City District and Valentine’s Day happenings, visit oldcitydistrict.org.