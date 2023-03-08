See The Mashrabiya Project in Old City
Old City was energized on Friday as First Friday resumed a few months ago, and really seems to be hitting it’s stride again this year. So many art galleries and shops were open, attracting locals and art enthusiast a like. I headed to The Museum for Art in Wood and the opening night of The Mashrabiya Project
The Mashrabiya Project is a community-focused, shared experience that links the heritage of the mashrabiya, a screening element with ancient origins, to responses in art and design that reflect considerations of space and seeing in contemporary life. The Project—the first in the U.S. to examine the mashrabiya as both an architectural object and a locus of metaphor—presents an opportunity for dialogue and connection across cultural and geographic borders.
In newly commissioned works, six artists from the Muslim world— Anila Quayyum Agha,, Nidaa Badwan, Susan Hefuna, Nadia Kaabi-Linke, Majida Khattari, and Hoda Tawakol created societal and cultural concepts evoked by the mashrabiya.
“The Mashrabiya Project” is on display at the Museum for Art in Wood until July 23 and is free. The Museum also have other exhibitions on display, and a great gift shop. So many unique items.