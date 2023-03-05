“Abbott Elementary” features Mural Arts Philadelphia

March 5, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Philly really is on the lips of everyone lately. We have three sports teams who played in championship games, the legendary Ridley Scott is filming an Apple TV series in town, people are moving into town, and we have another fantastic TV show set in our town: Abbott Elementary.

It’s an American mockumentary sitcom television series created by Philly’s own Quinta Brunson. A group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. (I do love how they turn to the camera sometimes, a la The Office, and speak.)

The break out sitcom also stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been married for the past 17 years to Pa Sen. Vincent Hughes (above) which makes her the first lady of the 7th District . I’ve been covering the couple for 16 years now, and oh how sweet it is!! He was on hand, Wednesday night at Bok Building as we all got to screen the latest episode of Abbott Elementary,which was titled Mural Arts .The episode highlighted Mural Arts Philadelphia (Mural Arts), the nation’s largest public art program, which has helped Philadelphia earn international recognition as the “Mural Capital of the World.”

Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. and Jane Golden is the founder and executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, a packed audience of Mural Arts Philadelphia friends, partners, students, and supporters came together in the auditorium at the Bok building to celebrate the work of Mural Arts Philadelphia and watch the much anticipated “Mural Arts” episode of ABC’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series, Abbott Elementary.

The “Mural Capital of the World”



Mural Arts Philadelphia started as an anti-graffiti program in 1984 and has grown to be an international leader with over 4,000 works of community-based public art. Spring is coming, and so is the new Mural Arts Tour Season. INFO Here

Meg Kane, President & CEO · Signature 57, Cari Feiler Bender, Holly Kinser, and muralist Meg Saligman

Before settling in to enjoy the show, viewers were able to grab a bag of popcorn, thanks Mural Arts.

Mural Arts Philadelphia Executive Director, Jane Golden, explained how Mural Arts’ work in the Philadelphia community is a prime example of the power of art that ignites change, the impact of art in schools, and how it helps to shape our local landscape, and offers a voice for students. “Our Art Education department demonstrates how art goes far beyond the realm of public space to that of public action, as art is seen not only in terms of physical development and revitalization but also social transformation and change.”

Jane Golden, Sheila Hess and Lindsey Scannapieco – Managing Partner – Scout/Bok Building

City Representative Sheila Hess (c) spoke from the stage, how the airing of this episode will not only highlight the beautiful work of Mural Arts, but how Mural Arts incorporates students in creating the art work. After the show aired, Quinta tweeted: Thank you all for being part of the show! Mural Arts is one of my favorite things about the city. This episode is actually inspired by the time Mural Arts came to my middle school and helped us create a mural that’s still there today. Love driving by it. Head to Mural Arts to learn more about this great program.

