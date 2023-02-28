Scene: Joan Shepp Women of Style and Substance

February 28, 2023 by HughE Dillon

In honor of Black History Month, Joan Shepp hosted her annual Women of Substance & Style soiree where black women who have influenced our community’s growth and prosperity are feted. This years honorees have been selected by Cheryl Ann Wadlington, Dyana Williams, and Tuesday Gordon. Each honoree will be presented with a certificate at the event, a change to talk about their lives to a room full of friends, family, supporters and change makers.

This year Joan Shepp will be giving back to Turning Points for Children, whose mission is to strive to bring social and health services to vulnerable people across the city of Philadelphia. Annually, they serve over 17,000 individuals, including children and adults, to offer services such as foster care placement, counseling and parental education, behavioral health services, and much more.

Christie Mandia, Cashman & Associates, with legendary Joan Shepp, and Brigett Battles, Stylist, Brand Consultant and Director for Community Engagement and Supplier Diversity at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

As with every Joan Shepp event, the fashion was fierce!

Famed jeweler John Wind was wearing an original design by Conrad Booker, where he takes a suit jacket and strips it down to it’s inners adding thread to create this unique jacket.

Conrad Booker and another stylish friend

More than just a meticulously curated fashion boutique, for 50 years, Joan Shepp have provided exceptional service, exclusive designer events, and most importantly, a space for the fashion community to play, discuss, explore, and discover new designers and innovations in the industry.

SHANI NEWTON Dolly’s Boutique is one of Philadelphia’s most unique shopping experiences. Owner, Shani Newton opened the boutique named in honor of her late grandmother nearly 10 years ago. She and her staff pride themselves on providing an exceptional level of customer service. “When you come to Dolly’s, expect to be treated like royalty”, a frequent quote of Shani’s.

Shani told me that when she was younger her grandmother took her to Joan Shepp’s shopping. She enjoyed the experience, how they always had treats and champagne on hand for the customers. When she opened her store she wanted to create the same experience for her customers, and she has, as well as earning respect from her peers and the community.

In 2019, Joan Shepp introduced a new concept store, Joan Shepp Home, to enhance your space with unparalleled decor.

Stylish, stylist Linda Della Rocca

Tammi Toliver Principle Artist at Fashion Facez, getting the shot with Colona Rberts.

Joan Shepp and Ellen Shepp

Founded in 1971 in Lafayette Hill, Joan Shepp has since been recognized as one of the country’s style leaders by publications Harper’s Bazaar and Lucky Magazine. In 1984 Joan’s daughter Ellen joined the business. Together, along with their loyal and creative staff, they have continued to share the Chemistry of Fashion. The complete list of women honored at the event

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

