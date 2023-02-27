Ladies Who Brunch, Old City Crash, Drummer Girl Alex Holley

February 27, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Kristin Detterline, Alissa Frick, Jillian Mele, Christie Mandia, Jessica Boyington, Marisa Magnatta and moi

Saturday I had brunch at the recently opened Hook and Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen , which is now officially launching brunch on the weekends. Located in Conshohocken and part of the new Hotel West & Main. Before I head into the brunch menu, We need to catch up on the ladies Kristin Detterline, Alissa Frick, Jillian Mele, Christie Mandia, Jessica Boyington, Marisa Magnatta , for long time subscribers you recognize them not only for their accomplishments, but as my friends I’ve photographed over the years, some from the beginning of PCC, most in the last 14 years.

I’ve known Marisa Magnatta the longest, meeting her at a Philly Style Mag Party in 2008. She’s still rocking it 20 years at MMR, and in the upcoming March issue of Philly Mag, she’s interviewed.

Kristin Detterline, left her long time position as Editor-in-Chief and Group Editor of Modern Luxury Media’s Boston and Philadelphia publications, to accept a job with Athena Global Advisors. Plus she still produces content for PSM, as well as Philly Mag. Next up for her is the Build Me Up Buttercup fundraiser for the William Way Center. Jillian Mele, I met her in 2010 when she worked at NBC10, was there when she won her first Emmy in 2014, and have enjoyed watching her career soar to national heights, and then returning home where her heart, family and friends reside. Now you can catch her on 6ABC, reporting and anchoring the weekend news. Congrats to Jessica Boyington, who I’ve known for nearly a decade. What a bright ball of energy, and fun. She’s also was at NBC10, and is now at 6ABC. She just got engaged!! Great to see Alissa Frick, she also started out at NBC10, and is now at Fox29 where she is VP of Creative Services & New Media. She is also co-founder of the very innovated Blok, smart cutting board. Christie Honigman Mandia, my good friend for years, since 2009, then we became neighbors, those were fun years. A publicist for years, got married in a black wedding dress, who is raising a family in the burbs, now working with the premier PR Agency in Philly Cashman & Assoc. It was a great afternoon with amazing friends, who were generous in allowing me to photograph them, and chronicle their lives. Now we share cherished memories for life.

Hook and Ladder Sky Bar & Restaurant

Hook and Ladder offers wide-open rooftop views and elevated twists on the classics, making it the perfect spot for weekend brunch. We started with appetizers, including my favorite caviar and chips. Soo good.

A few weeks ago I had dinner at Hook & Ladder, and tried this dish: Chips and Caviar $19, very good. The chips and the caviar. I was excited to have them again.

Scambled eggs Bread Bowl different, delicious and filling.

The dish that got away, steak and eggs, which looks so good. Jessica loved it. There was no doggy bag contents left to bring home. Photographs well too.

I really enjoyed my 2nd visit to Hook & Ladder, not only the company, the food, the ambiance, parking and the historic firehouse the restaurant and hotel are housed. Definitely a hot spot. Not what I would consider a hotel bar, and restaurant at all. Go enjoy.

Photo: Alex Holley

As I reported last week, Thursday night film crews shut down Chestnut Street between Second and Third Streets to film a limited series called “Sinking Spring” by Ridley Scott for Apple TV+. “Sinking Spring,” which is going by the working title “Catamount,” follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” according to Variety. Filming started Feb 7 and continues through July, with casting done by Heery-Loftus.

Thursday’s shoot was a car chase, with one of the cars flipping over at 2nd and Chestnut Streets. The eight-episode series is set to star Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mulgrew, Marin Ireland and originally Michael Mando, but Mando was fired last week after getting into a fight on the set with another actor, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Better Call Saul actor has been replaced by Wagner Moura. No sightings of the cast out and about yet, but director/producer Ridley Scott has been spotted dining at JK Skyhigh at the Four Seasons several times now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Holley (@alexholleytv) Congratulations to Alex Holley for banging the Phila Union Drum to kick off the Opening Season Saturday night !! You can watch every match on MLS Season Pass on the AppleTV app. BTW how crazy is Servant getting. you can watch that on the AppleTV Appp too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

