Go See: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, This Weekend. Spectacular, Entertaining
Last night I caught Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Kimmel Center. It was fantastic. Just what I needed to get me through the mid winter, gray sky blues. They have three more shows, today at 2PM, 8PM and then Sunday at 2PM. More Info Here. Before the show I photographed the reception. It was great to catch up with folks I hadn’t seen in a bit. Let’s see who was there.
Algernong Allen, Real Estate Developer and Anne Marie Green, CBS Mornings. I always admired Anne Marie’s work ethic, working the 4am news shift in NYC, without missing a beat. Their lovely daughter Ailey Lynn Allen was with them. Note the her first name.
