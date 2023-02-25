Go See: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, This Weekend. Spectacular, Entertaining

February 25, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Last night I caught Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Kimmel Center. It was fantastic. Just what I needed to get me through the mid winter, gray sky blues. They have three more shows, today at 2PM, 8PM and then Sunday at 2PM. More Info Here. Before the show I photographed the reception. It was great to catch up with folks I hadn’t seen in a bit. Let’s see who was there.

Dani Allen, Doris Parent, Greater Philadelphia Chapter (AFP-GPC) and Crystal Brewe, is a member of the executive leadership team at Kimmel Center Cultural Campusr

Kareen Goodwin, Co-Founder and Director of the Expressions Summer Dance Intensive. and Stephanie Dembx

Ellen Jo Waller, Sheryl Kimbel and Stephanie Boyd

Algernong Allen, Real Estate Developer and Anne Marie Green, CBS Mornings. I always admired Anne Marie’s work ethic, working the 4am news shift in NYC, without missing a beat. Their lovely daughter Ailey Lynn Allen was with them. Note the her first name.

Algernong Allen, an aspiring photographer too. It was so sweet he took a photo of Anne and I. We used to see each other a lot back in the day when she was on the local CBS 3, so it’s always delightful when I run into both of them.

Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra Association and Kimmel Center and Robert Battle, Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

English WIllis and Wayne Varnadore

Chris Lorenc and Rachel Ortiga

Leslie Patterson-Tyler, Kimmel Cultural Campus and Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler, Ph.D., 52nd pastor of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church

Tomorrow evening, Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler, Ph.D. is hosting An Evening Conversation with Keynote Speaker Dr. Bernice A. King at Mother Bethel AME Church Info Hehttps://www.aampmuseum.org/bhm-2023.htmlre

