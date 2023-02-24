Philly Home + Garden Show This Weekend

February 24, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Philly Home + Garden Show is Back This Year with Over 275+ Exhibitors, Celebrity Guests, and a Little Bit of Something for Everyone at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, I check it out this morning, I picked up a few things for our newly renovated kitchen. Mike and I went last year, and that’s how we found the company for our backsplash, and the granite for our kitchen renovation.

The Philly Home + Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA for three days only from Friday, February 24th to Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will find new inspiration, innovative products, helpful tips, and amazing deals in remodeling, home improvements, décor, and outdoor spaces with opportunities to connect with hundreds of home and garden experts.

The show will include over 275 exhibitors ranging from home décor and furniture to garden and landscaping to kitchen and bath to food and beverage. If you’re like us, you watch HGTV, DIY, and TLC home improvement TV shows for tips and tricks for your home. Come get tips live from Celebrity Guest: Joe Mazza, star of the hit series “Home Inspector Joe” on Friday, February 24th, and Saturday, February 25th.

Other celebrity guest appearances include Jeff Devlin, host of DIY Network’s Stone House Revival and licensed contractor with more than 20 years of building experience. Jeff will be in attendance to share his passion for designing, creating, and building with attendees. Devlin will also have a ‘pop up’ shop filled with local handcrafted items and woodworking that is for sale along with a section dedicated to his Airbnb at Sycamore and Stone Farm. Click here to check out the full Main Stage schedule throughout the weekend, https://phillyhomeandgarden.com/show-features/speakers-celebrities.

Special Ticketing Days:

HERO DAY: Honor our local heroes on Friday, February 24th where all active and retired military, first responders, nurses, doctors, and teachers will get free admission upon identification.

Jenna Naffin, Home Show Manager and Jeff Devlin, host of DIY Network’s Stone House Revival

Show Manager Jenna Naffin says, “We’re excited to be back offering the community the opportunity to do face-to-face shopping with local experts. Many of us have been spending more time at home. If you’ve been wondering how to redesign your kitchen or bath, spruce up your backyard for entertaining, or how to create your new home office, you need to be here. Here’s your chance to talk to business owners in person, shop, compare, and save with hundreds of vendors all under one roof. Don’t forget to make a fun family day out of it. Plan your visit around our expert and celebrity stage presentations, FREE DIY workshops, wine, and whiskey tastings, our NEW food truck rally on Sunday, and more

Set Sail! By Highway Marine: Experience the Highway Marine feature to find the perfect fit for your water adventures!

Follow the link to the Philly Home + Garden Show website for more information regarding featured events and vendors, PhillyHomeandGarden.com.

