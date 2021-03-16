One Year Later: Cope, Woke and Hope

Today I reflect on a year where we all suffered so much, especially mentally, not knowing when or how this would end. I know most of you lived with fear of catching this deadly disease, and despite that many showed up to work to serve us, or made their voices heard. There’s hope on the horizon.
Thanks to my friends as I mentioned earlier this week, I’ve become a better one. Thanks to my husband Mike, I’ve become a better one. Thanks to you my readers who educate me when I stumble, and to those who thank me when I add value to your lives. A special thanks to all the frontline health workers, and scientists, to the reporters their work and bravery is admirable, I believe them, and thank you to the government. I have hope for a brighter future. Thank you again. Looking forward to getting back to work, photographing events. Glad I’m here, glad you’re here, I look forward to seeing you soon. ❤️
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger Run
For over 20yrs the Coalition has been a leader in GTR Philadelphia's anti-hunger fight
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
CHARGE Virtual Nutrition, powered by GlobalFit
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Stevenson Advocacy
Business Development. Government Affairs. International Relations.