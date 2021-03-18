DiBruno Bros. Celebrates New Store in Wayne, Pa

March 18, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The 8,000-square-foot location at 385 W. Lancaster Avenue in the Strafford Shopping Center, DiBruno’s Wayne will be an “eat-shop-learn experience,” according to company president Bill Mignucci.

“For over 80 years and three generations, we’ve served the Philadelphia region and brought some of the world’s most exciting culinary experiences and delicious specialty products to our hometown,” says President Bill Mignucci, Jr., third-generation owner and grandson of Danny Di Bruno. “This new location is an evolution of our beloved, homegrown shop with even more energy, expertise, and enthusiasm for all things edible.” Mignucci continues, “The Di Bruno Bros. tradition of storytelling and shopkeeping inspired by my grandfather Danny and Uncle Joe Di Bruno will be on full display at our location in the heart of Wayne.”











Largely inspired by its Italian Market legacy, and old-world European food markets, where visitors leisurely peruse and graze as they fill their baskets, Di Bruno Bros. Wayne is a place where guests may taste – and with a full liquor license – sip their way through the specialty market, spending hours exploring and discovering new favorite products with the help of knowledgeable and friendly team members. In Wayne’s location, one place to stop and sip will be Bar Alimentari, a smaller, focused version of their restaurant concept opened in summer 2019 on the second floor of their flagship store in Center City’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. This 20-foot circular bar will offer curated small plates of cheese and charcuterie, antipasto and wine. Next is the Cucina, another 20-foot bar with open kitchen, serving Roman-style pizza and “cicchetti”, or small snacks, and sides dishes, along with daily specials from Di Bruno Bros.’ Director of Culinary Chef Ashley James. It will double as an area for cooking classes and demonstrations from local purveyors and chefs, as permitted by the CDC’s COVID protocols. Finally, at Café Di Bruno, guests may enjoy expertly brewed beverages, paired with parfaits, house-made pastries and breakfast sandwiches. This full-service coffee bar is a collaboration with Seattle-based Caffè Umbria, an artisan coffee roaster and, like Di Bruno Bros., a third-generation, family-owned business.







Additional new culinary experiences include: The Rosticceria, serving a variety of rotisserie meats, sides, and various styles of sandwiches including panini and piadina; a Salumi & Seacuterie Counter, offering a wide selection of caviar, smoked fish and their famous assortment of cured meats from around the world; The Pane & Dulce counter with house-made pastries by Chef James, baked goods, cakes and an assortment of other desserts, plus an abundant selection of fresh-baked breads sourced from some of the area’s best bakeries. A gelato cart is also planned to debut this summer.

Dori Desautel Broudy cards and gifts are offered at DiBruno Bros. stores

“We’re excited for the opportunity to be part of the Wayne community because we’ve only received the warmest response since opening our location in Ardmore, so much so, we even expanded our space there,” says Emilio Mignucci, Vice President of Culinary Pioneering, third-generation owner and cousin of Bill Mignucci. “We are proud and honored to join our close neighbor, the Lancaster County Farmers Market which has been a staple in Wayne for almost 70 years. We look forward to pursuing opportunities to collaborate because our family comes from a community of merchants who truly thrived together, side by side.” Mignucci continues, “We think the combination of the authentic old-world farmers market with our offerings will complement and provide the Main Line community a unique shopping experience not readily found outside of the city.”







After the tour there was a nice reception afterwards. It was great to see so many old friends again. Thanks for having me.











The Di Bruno Bros. Wayne store opens on Friday.

More details for the Di Bruno Bros. Wayne will be shared as available. In the meantime, please visit www.dibruno.com and follow along on Instagram (@dibrunobros) and Facebook (@DiBrunoBros).

