Celebrity Charity Blackjack Tournament at Hard Rock Atlantic City

May 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The Charity Blackjack Tournament at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models on Friday May 7, 2021.

Earlier this month models who will appear in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue spent a week at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City shooting for the July issue The shoot this year took place stateside because of the global pandemic. The models spent the week shooting at the Hard Rock as well as on the beach in front of the hotel, in their bathing suits despite the chilly temperatures which hovered in the 50s & 60s all week. Friday night May 7, 2021, the Sports Illustrated models attended a charity blackjack tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Camille Kostek (who was on the cover of last year’s SI Swimsuit issue) won the big prize of the night, $10,000, which she donated tTo boyfriend Superbowl champ Ron Gronkowski’s Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

Andre Dawson, former MLB player, Wayne Chrebet and Keith Byars, former NFL players attend the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Charity Blackjack Tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on May 7, 2021.

Wayne Chrebet former wide receiver for the NY Jets signs a guitar at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Charity Blackjack Tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on May 7, 2021.

Margaret and Keith Byars (former Philadelphia Eagles player) stand in front of a themed cake prepared by Thaddeus DuBois, Executive Pastry Chef of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for the Sports Illustrated Charity Blackjack Tournament at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models on Friday May 7, 2021. Occasionally I run into the Byars at Ponzio’s. Whenever they’re in the area they go to their favorite diner they told me.

Josephine Skriver, Haley Kalil, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek attend Charity Blackjack Tournament at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models on Friday May 7, 2021.

2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Models attend Charity Blackjack Tournament at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models on Friday May 7, 2021.

Models Haley Kalil and Kathy Jacobs at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Charity Blackjack Tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on May 7, 2021.

Andre Dawson, former outfielder with the Chicago Cubs and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Charity Blackjack Tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on May 7, 2021.

Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City presents Camille Kostek of Sports Illustrated with $10,000 donation to her boyfriend Ron Gronkowski’s Gronk Nation Youth Foundation at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Charity Blackjack Tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on May 7, 2021.

