Celebrity Charity Blackjack Tournament at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Earlier this month models who will appear in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue spent a week at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City shooting for the July issue The shoot this year took place stateside because of the global pandemic. The models spent the week shooting at the Hard Rock as well as on the beach in front of the hotel, in their bathing suits despite the chilly temperatures which hovered in the 50s & 60s all week. Friday night May 7, 2021, the Sports Illustrated models attended a charity blackjack tournament at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Camille Kostek (who was on the cover of last year’s SI Swimsuit issue) won the big prize of the night, $10,000, which she donated tTo boyfriend Superbowl champ Ron Gronkowski’s Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
