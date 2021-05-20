Photos: DePaul’s Table Opens in Ardmore

May 20, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Restaurant veteran Anthony DePaul (center on left) recently opened his latest concept on the Main Line, DePaul’s Table: Modern Italian Steakhouse at 7 E. Lancaster Ave., earlier this month. Jose Galicia (center on right) is leading the DePaul’s Table kitchen as executive chef, with menu items featuring two dishes I had: filet Mignon, seared diver scallops, (worth the trip) and sesame-crusted ahi tuna, and the cheesiest onion soup.













DePaul’s Table is in a historic 10,000-square-foot space which dates back to the early 1900s and once housed Haverford Trust Bank. There are 190 seats inside on two levels, including a 40-seat bar. Did I mention there’s a Happy Hour daily, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., look for filet tips, flatbreads, oysters Rockefeller, salmon nachos and more, starting at $5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

