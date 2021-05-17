Now Living: Broadridge Residents Move In

May 17, 2021 by HughE Dillon

I had a chance to tour the new Broadridge apartments located in the Fairmount section of Philly at Broad & Ridge. The New York City-based RAL Development Services officially opened Broadridge Saturday May 15th, a 478-unit apartment community whose official address is 1300 Fairmount Ave. The property includes 305,000 square feet of residential space distributed among 478 rental units that range from studio apartments to one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments within a 14-story building, which includes retail space as well as an Aldi supermarket and parking for the retail and residents.

During my tour of Broadridge I saw that a childcare business was also going to open there:

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool of Fairmount, Philadelphia. The facilities are large, and included this adventurous playground with a view of Philly.





Broadridge will be the tallest structure in the surrounding neighborhood, with unobstructed views of the City skyline and views all the way to the Ben Franklin Bridge (great July 4th party views for the fireworks) and will benefit from a number of indoor and outdoor amenities. Outdoor amenities include two outdoor terraces (totaling almost 30,000 square feet) with swimming pool, grilling area, yoga lawn, dog run, and a sculpted event meadow.

screenshot

Really impressive amenity and outdoor space. Very spacious with southern and western views. Sun all day, especially noon to sunset.





Among the interior amenities is a coworking space conveniently located on the first floor. Additional indoor amenities include a grand-scaled, attended lobby, a lounge, a lavish fitness center with training rooms, a screening room, and a pet spa. Broadridge’s high design plays off Philadelphia’s history as a commercial and industrial hub and extends throughout all its amenities as well as its finishes and overall aesthetic.









The details and finishing in each unit were top of the line beautiful. I really like the color scheme, vibrant blue, reds and greens, colors which aren’t always used these days. Bold and beautiful. AND the views, every apartment has light and airy views, with the floor to ceiling windows. I thought the rental price was great as well.

This was definitely one of my favorite rooms, right near the rooftop dog park. It’s the dog wash room. You don’t have to navigate your shower/bath to clean Fido and then risk your house getting soaking wet when he escapes you. Also loved these popping colors.

Thanks Angela Calvanese TCS Management and Spencer Levine, Son of Robert Levine, the founder of RAL for giving me the tour last week.







I really like Broadridge. I think it’s a good value for what they offer. It’s on Fairmount and only about 2 miles from Fairmount Park for you runners and bikers, it’s close to Center City, transpiration, not far from the highway.

Your not quite in Center City price, but your not so far that you can’t be there in minutes and you get to enjoy a spacious living environment which meets your every need. You had me at the VIEW!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

