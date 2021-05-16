Radnor Races 2021; Teresa Giudice Spotted; Philly Nate on Fox 29; Gregg Goes; ToDo: ShopSixtyFive Party

May 16, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Happy Preakness Weekend. It was so great to attend the Radnor Hunt Races yesterday, an event I have attended for the past 12 years. This year was special, as has everything in the pandemic, crowds were kept down, there were no big sponsor tents and no one was allowed to cross the track, although a few people were able to connect with family members on either side. They did a great job, and raised more funds for Open Spaces, who’s mission raises fund for the Brandywine Conservancy protects and conserves the land, water, natural, and cultural resources of the Brandywine-Christina watershed. Head to CBSPhilly for more shots.































Speaking of Radnor, RHONJ Teresa Guidice enjoyed dinner with friends and her man Luis “Louie” Ruelas at Estia Taverna in Radnor, Pa. Saturday night. No tables were flipped, but I hear they were as nice as can be, and they enjoyed a lot of the highlights of the menu which keeps me going back for more.

A few weeks ago I attended a derby party co-hosted by Nate Rogers, who is the Spirits Marketing Manager for Makers Mark. He’s on Fox 29 Monday at 8:30am chitchatting about the best BBQ Cocktails for MAY, National BBQ Month.

Congrats to KWY Newsradio reporter Cherri Gregg who left the radio airwaves of the news station after 10 years, to start a new chapter just up the street at WHYY on June 14th. I know ya’ll already heard, but I am super excited to switch over to public radio and to join the team at @whyy. I am even more excited to serve Philly in a different way– this time as a HOST. Best part- you’ll know where and when to find me every day.

Last month Basketball Wives’ Reality Star CeCe Scott (wife of LA Laker Legend Byron Scott) showcased her post-Pandemic looks, “Fashion Meets Protection,” including one-of-a-kind jumpsuits, bedazzled masks, and face shields as top models strut the catwalk in one of the first celebrity fashion events in the New York. The show was followed by an elite listening event showcasing the latest creations of Philadelphia internationally known hip-hop artist Warchyld, hosted by DJ Envy of Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club”.

Fashionistas need to look no further than the latest pop-up shop to open in Suburban Square, ShopSixtyFive, which will host its grand opening event Saturday, May 22, 2021, 10a – 6 pm. The event will include small bites from the new Lola’s Garden, located next door.

ShopSixtyFive is the brainchild of former New York stylist, Linda LaRosa. LaRosa is a regular fashion contributor on many local news programs, including Fox’s Good Day Philadelphia and 6ABC’s FYI Philly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

